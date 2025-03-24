India to Power 6% of Global Trade Growth, Surging to Top 3: Report India's compound annual trade volume growth rate is expected to rise from 5.2 per cent to 7.2 per cent, underscoring the nation's increasing significance in global commerce.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

India is poised to become a major force in global trade over the next five years, contributing 6 per cent to worldwide trade growth, according to a joint report by DHL and the New York University Stern School of Business. The DHL Trade Atlas 2025 places India just behind China (12 per cent) and the United States (10 per cent) in driving global trade expansion.

The report predicts that India will maintain its third-place ranking in terms of trade scale and will advance 15 places to reach the 17th position in trade speed. India's compound annual trade volume growth rate is expected to rise from 5.2 per cent to 7.2 per cent, underscoring the nation's increasing significance in global commerce.

In 2024, India ranked as the 13th largest trading nation globally, yet it outpaced global trade growth with a 5.2 per cent compound annual rate between 2019 and 2024, compared to the worldwide average of just 2 per cent. The country's expanding role in global trade is reinforced by substantial foreign direct investment (FDI), particularly in manufacturing. In 2023, India ranked second worldwide—only behind the U.S.—as a destination for announced greenfield FDI, with manufacturing emerging as the primary sector benefiting from this influx of capital.

India's trade intensity has also been a focal point of analysis. While China is often perceived as a more trade-driven economy, the report highlights that India's goods trade-to-GDP ratio in 2023 was nearly on par with China's. When factoring in both goods and services, India's trade intensity even exceeded that of its larger neighbor.

Other emerging Asian economies, including Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines, are expected to experience strong trade growth alongside India.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Women Entrepreneur®

The Visionary: Devita Saraf, Chairperson & CEO, Vu Group

There was a time when the narrative around women entrepreneurs focused on their struggles. However, when we decided to look for a cover face who captured sustenance over two decades, we found Devita Saraf. Women have gotten media attention that has highlighted the uphill battle to break the glass ceiling, but now is the time they prove to be long-term leaders who can sustain and grow a business over decades. Here is the Chairperson and CEO of Vu Group, who has continued to build her brand as a visionary, who thinks long term and is also a symbol of strength for her team.

By Punita Sabharwal
Growing a Business

5 Books Every Small Business Owner Should Read

Here are five encouraging books for business owners trying to grow their companies.

By Jason Hennessey
Business News

'The Best Advice That I Could Give Anybody': Billionaire Ray Dalio Credits One Daily Habit With All of His Success

Dalio sets aside forty minutes a day to meditate and has been doing so since 1968.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

How Supporting Entrepreneurs Will Save Us From Economic Instability

In times rife with economic pressures and instability, the entrepreneurial spirit stands out as society's beacon of hope.

By Jon Michail
Business News

'Maybe We Do Need Less Software Engineers': Sam Altman Says Mastering AI Tools Is the New 'Learn to Code'

AI is already writing code at top companies, Altman says.

By Erin Davis