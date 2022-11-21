India To Take Over the Chair of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Close on the heels of assuming the presidency of G20, India will take over the chair of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), an international initiative to support responsible and human-centric development and use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The minister of state for electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar will represent India at the GPAI meeting to be held in Tokyo on Monday for the symbolic takeover from France, which is the outgoing Council Chair.

"On 21st Nov, India under PM assumes Chairmanship of Global #ArtificialIntelligence in Tokyo, Japan after receiving over 2/3rd votes from member nations," tweeted Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

AI has been catalyzing the tech landscape and pushing further the envelope of human possibilities. AI is expected to add $967 billion to the Indian economy by 2035 and $450–500 billion to India's GDP by 2025, accounting for 10 per cent of the country's $5 trillion GDP target. Artificial Intelligence is a kinetic enabler for growth of India's technology ecosystem and a force multiplier for achieving the $1 trillion digital economy goal by 2025.

"India occupying the chair also signifies how the world today perceives India as a trusted technology partner and one that has always advocated for the ethical use of technology for transforming citizens' lives," said a statement by the ministry of Electronics & IT.

GPAI is a first-of-its-type initiative for evolving better understanding of challenges and opportunities around AI using the experience and diversity of participating countries, the alliance will look to bridge the gap between theory and practice by supporting advanced research and applied activities on AI-related priorities.

GPAI is a congregation of 25 member countries, including the US, the UK, EU, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, and Singapore. India had in 2020 joined the group as a founding member.