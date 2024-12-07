Cyber Week Sale! 50% Off All Access

India to Witness 6-8% Growth for the Next 5 years: Ashwini Vaishnaw Vaishnaw added that the country's growth story has happened because of public investments, manufacturing and innovation, inclusive growth, and regulatory simplifications.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ashwini Vaishnaw | PTI

India is poised to grow at a rate of 6-8 per cent in the next five years due to the changes brought in by Prime Miniter Narendra Modi in the wake of geopolitical turmoil, said Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the NDTV Indian of the Year events.

Vaishnaw added that the country's growth story has happened because of public investments, manufacturing and innovation, inclusive growth, and regulatory simplifications.

Vaishnaw said the world saw India as a ray of hope in times of global turmoil, two wars, disruption of supply chains, and the hit taken by the world economy due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The minister credited the growth to the Prime Minister's "considered thought process" and well-laid-out plans for the country's sustained economic growth.

"We can say with a very high degree of confidence that India will continue to grow at 6-8 per cent real growth, 10-14 per cent nominal growth, and a very moderate inflation for the coming five years, and this confidence is due to the change that has happened in people's lives," Vaishnaw said.

The minister also added the re-election of Prime Minister Modi can be attributed to useful policy-making, especially at a time when governments over the world are facing anti-incumbency.

The minister said the policies pursued by Modi have led to the re-election of his government for the third consecutive term at a time when world over governments are facing anti-incumbency.

"But in such a big, vibrant, and vocal democracy, people have reelected a government for the third consecutive time. This is because people have witnessed a transformative change in their lives," added Vaishnaw.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
By Gene Marks
Science & Technology

You Have 1 Month Left to Prepare for These 5 AI-Powered Marketing Changes — Act Now Before It's Too Late.

Big changes in 2025 will redefine marketing as AI evolves rapidly, offering growth opportunities but also risks. Learn how to stay ahead in this week's video, covering new search platforms and avoiding over-automation.

By Ben Angel
Side Hustle

'I Just Hustled': She Earned More Than $300,000 Wrapping Gifts Last Year — and It All Started With a Side Hustle

When Michelle Hensley lost her husband to cancer, she needed to figure out how to earn an income for her family.

By Amanda Breen
Leadership

How to Master the Art of Delegation — Lessons From Andrew Carnegie's Legacy

Here's what Andrew Carnegie can teach today's entrepreneurs about leadership, teamwork and effective delegation.

By Chris Kille
Growing a Business

This Breakthrough Technology is Poised to Accelerate Your Company's Growth

Discover a breakthrough technology stacked on top of generative AI, now poised to revolutionize businesses across nearly every sector. Unlock unprecedented growth and profitability potential, achieving levels once thought unattainable.

By Albert Santalo
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel