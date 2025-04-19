India's electronics manufacturing sector has expanded significantly over the past decade, reaching a value of INR 11 lakh crore. Export figures have also grown, reportedly increasing to over INR 3.5 lakh crore

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India has introduced its first fully designed artificial intelligence (AI) server, developed by VVDN Technologies, a hardware manufacturing company based in Manesar, Haryana. Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced the development during a visit to the company's Global Innovation Park, where he also inaugurated a new Surface Mount Technology (SMT) line.

The AI server is equipped with eight GPUs and, according to the minister, was entirely designed in India. The announcement comes as part of a broader push to boost electronics manufacturing and design capabilities within the country.

Vaishnaw noted that India has been making progress in electronics design, with increasing involvement in areas such as automotive systems, power electronics, and embedded security systems. At the VVDN facility, he pointed out the presence of a large design team of around 5,000 engineers, which he said reflects a shift toward more design-led manufacturing.

The minister also commented on the role of intellectual property rights in India's tech sector, stating that the country's approach is beginning to gain attention internationally. He linked this to a rise in investor interest and growing confidence in Indian-manufactured electronic products.

Data shared during the visit indicated that India's electronics manufacturing sector has expanded significantly over the past decade, reaching a value of INR 11 lakh crore. Export figures have also grown, reportedly increasing to over INR 3.5 lakh crore.

The launch of the AI server and expansion of the SMT line at VVDN Technologies comes amid government initiatives aimed at developing domestic capabilities in advanced electronics and reducing dependence on imports. While the full impact of these efforts is still unfolding, developments like these point to a maturing ecosystem in India's electronics and AI sectors.