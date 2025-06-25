The funds will be used to scale its digital platform, enhance product offerings, and advance its mission of making bond investing mainstream and accessible in India.

Mumbai-based SEBI-registered bond investment platform IndiaBonds has secured INR 32.5 crore (USD 3.77 million) in its first external funding round, drawing support from a curated group of marquee individual investors in the investment and technology sectors.

Founded in 2021 by Vishal Goenka and Aditi Mittal, IndiaBonds empowers both retail and institutional investors to access, assess, and invest in a variety of fixed-income instruments including corporate bonds, government securities, and digital fixed deposits.

Vishal Goenka, Co-founder of IndiaBonds, said, "We have raised a friends and associates round from a very select set of individuals who are not just contributing capital but also providing critical guidance for our scale-up stage. This round allows us to continue on a high-growth trajectory, and we may consider institutional funding from next year."

He added, "We are grateful to our clients and team who have been key to our vision of a Bond in Every Hand!"

IndiaBonds has launched several innovative tools such as the Bond Yield Calculator and a public Bond Directory, designed to simplify fixed-income investing and bring greater transparency and efficiency to the ecosystem.

Operating as a leading Online Bond Platform Provider, IndiaBonds is pioneering a digital revolution in India's fixed-income market. The platform offers a comprehensive suite of investment solutions, positioning itself as a go-to destination for fixed-income investing. With this fresh funding and the support of its experienced team, IndiaBonds aims to deepen its impact on India's evolving debt markets.