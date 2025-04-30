The company's Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of INR 30 per share, along with a special dividend of INR 20 per share, bringing the total payout to INR 50 per share for FY24–25.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

IndiaMART Intermesh Ltd has wrapped up fiscal year 2025 on a high note, reporting a 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated revenue from operations to INR 1,388 crore, according to a regulatory filing. The B2B e-commerce major also posted a robust INR 513 crore in standalone EBITDA, with a 39 per cent margin, underscoring the company's continued financial strength and operational efficiency.

The fourth quarter results reinforce the company's steady momentum. IndiaMART reported consolidated revenue of INR 355 crore for Q4FY25, up 13 per cent from INR 315 crore in the same period last year. Standalone revenue contributed INR 336 crore, marking a 12 per cent increase, while its subsidiary Busy Infotech saw a 28 per cent jump to INR 18 crore. Net profit for the quarter stood at INR 181 crore, with a margin of 39 per cent. The company's cash flow from operations came in at INR 271 crore, helping lift its cash and investments balance to INR 2,885 crore as of March 31, 2025.

Customer engagement metrics remained strong. Unique business enquiries rose 10 per cent YoY to 27 million, while supplier storefronts grew 6 per cent to 8.4 million. The platform closed the quarter with 217,000 paying suppliers, up by 2,100 from the previous quarter.

Collections from customers climbed 12 per cent in Q4 to INR 541 crore, driven primarily by the standalone business, which contributed INR 506 crore. Deferred revenue, a key forward-looking metric, rose 17 per cent to INR 1,678 crore, reflecting healthy advance bookings and customer retention.

Reflecting on the company's performance, Dinesh Agarwal, MD & CEO, said, "We are happy to close the financial year with continued growth in customers, revenue and cash flows while maintaining healthy margins in the business. Backed by a robust business model and a clear strategic vision, we are well positioned to capitalize on the rapid pace of digital adoption across the business landscape."