India has once again registered itself as the world's fastest-growing major economy, with a growth rate exceeding 8 per cent for the fiscal year ending in March 2024. According to data presented by the Statistics Ministry, India's gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 8.2 per cent—higher than the Modi government's anticipated 7.6 per cent. Additionally, when it comes to modern technology, India is not behind at all. Its homegrown startups are shining in global markets. But it was not an easy journey for India—after achieving independence in 1947, it was left with little, but its leaders paved the tremendous road of technological growth. From the introduction of the first computers to becoming a global leader in artificial intelligence and digital payments, India's technological landscape has transformed significantly.

Post Independence: 1947-1955

1947: India gained independence, inheriting a modest industrial and technological base.

1951: The first Indian Institute of Technology—IIT Kharagpur—was established to build a strong engineering workforce. Today, there are 23 IITs in India, including IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, and IIT Kharagpur, among others.

1955: The first computer in India, a HEC-2M, was installed at the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) in Kolkata, marking the dawn of India's computing era.

Era of Aryabhata (Space Technology): 1974-1978

1972: The Indian government tested its first successful nuclear bomb, codenamed "Smiling Buddha." The second Pokhran test was conducted in 1998, establishing India as a nuclear weapon state.

1975: The first Indian satellite, Aryabhata, was launched, signaling India's entry into space technology. It was completely designed and fabricated in India and launched by a Soviet Kosmos-3M rocket from Kapustin Yar.

1976: India witnessed its first significant step in IT with the launch of the National Informatics Centre (NIC). This department has since played a pivotal role and emerged as a prime builder of e-government and e-commerce applications.

1978: Before IBM and Apple Inc., Hindustan Computers Limited (HCL) introduced the first PC in India, the HCL 8C. It was based on the Rockwell PP 8 microprocessor, with BASIC language and a powerful Sort/Merge Package, meeting the IT needs of medium-sized companies.

The IT Revolution: 1991-1998

1991: Economic liberalization opened up the Indian economy, leading to the rapid growth of the IT sector.

1995: The internet was introduced in India, revolutionizing communication and access to information.

1998: The launch of the National Task Force on IT and Software Development paved the way for India to become a global IT hub, integrating IT across agriculture, industry, and trade.

Marking the Digital Age: 2000s-2020

2000: The Information Technology (IT) Act 2000 was enacted, providing a legal framework for electronic governance by recognizing electronic records and digital signatures. It also addressed social media crimes and cyber activities.

2009: The Aadhaar project was initiated, aiming to create a unique identification system for every citizen.

2012: Airtel launched 4G services in India, boosting mobile internet usage and digital connectivity.

2015: The Digital India initiative was launched, focusing on increasing internet connectivity in rural areas, improving digital literacy, and making government services available online.

2016: The demonetization drive led to a surge in digital payments, with platforms like Paytm and UPI gaining widespread adoption. Additionally, the government launched Startup India & AIM (Atal Innovation Mission) to support the Indian startup ecosystem.

2018: NITI Aayog released the first National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence in India.

Towards Modern Technologies: 2020s

2020: The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated digital transformation across sectors, with remote work, online education, and telemedicine becoming mainstream.

2022: India launched its 5G network in October 2022. The rapid deployment and expansion of 5G services across the country have been a significant milestone, enabling faster internet speeds and supporting the growth of smart cities and IoT applications.

2023: India emerged as a major player in Artificial Intelligence (AI), with the launch of AI-powered startups in healthcare, agriculture, and governance, among others. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) recognized 117,254 startups in 2023 alone. Additionally, India saw rapid growth in fintech, with digital payment platforms reaching unprecedented levels of usage. During the current FY 2023-24, digital payment transactions reached 11,660 crore.

2023: ISRO successfully launched Chandrayaan-3 in July 2023, aiming to land near the lunar south pole. This mission builds on the successes and lessons of Chandrayaan-2 and signifies India's growing capabilities in space exploration.

Future Plans: 2024

Digital Public Infrastructure: India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) continues to be a global leader in digital payments, processing billions of transactions monthly. The government has also been working on initiatives like the National Digital Health Mission and the Digital Indiaprogram to further integrate technology into daily life.

Indigenous Semiconductor Manufacturing: India has taken steps to establish its semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, with investments in setting up fabrication units. The government's Make in India initiative and Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme have attracted global semiconductor companies to set up production facilities in the country.

AI and Quantum Computing: India is investing in emerging technologies like AI and quantum computing. The National AI Strategy and the establishment of various AI research institutes are positioning India as a global player in artificial intelligence. Additionally, initiatives in quantum computing research are paving the way for advancements in this field.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem: India is making strides in the electric vehicle sector with the development of indigenous EVs, battery technologies, and charging infrastructure. The government has been actively promoting EV adoption through subsidies and incentives, leading to a growing EV market.

Renewable Energy Advancements: India is making significant progress towards renewable energy, particularly in solar power. The country has ambitious goals to increase its renewable energy capacity and has been making substantial advancements in solar, wind, and other clean energy sources.

Cybersecurity Initiatives: India is enhancing its cybersecurity framework with the establishment of cybersecurity centers and initiatives to protect its digital infrastructure. The government is also focusing on data protection laws and regulations to safeguard citizens' data in the digital age.