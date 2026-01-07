Indian Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues Joins Women's Helmet Brand Tvarra as Investor Partner The partnership is positioned as an alignment around women-centric safety, design, and everyday mobility rather than a short-term brand association.

By Entrepreneur Staff

[L-R] Jemimah Rodrigues & Alpana Parida

Women's helmet brand Tvarra has announced that Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues has joined the company as an investor partner, marking a move away from traditional celebrity endorsements toward long-term equity participation.

The partnership is positioned as an alignment around women-centric safety, design, and everyday mobility rather than a short-term brand association.

Founded by Alpana Parida, Tvarra was created to address a gap in the Indian two-wheeler safety market. According to the brand, most helmets sold in the country are adapted from men's designs, which can lead to problems with fit, comfort, and weight for women riders.

Tvarra focuses on helmets designed specifically for women, taking into account head size, weight balance, hair accommodation, and compatibility with earrings.

The helmets are certified for safety, carrying ISI certification for Indian roads as well as DOT certification for international standards. The brand primarily caters to everyday scooter riders, especially young women in urban areas who use two-wheelers for short daily commutes.

"Every woman deserves the freedom to step out into the world with confidence," said Alpana Parida, Founder of Tvarra. "Whether it's riding to college, heading to work, or pursuing something meaningful to her, safety should never be a barrier."

As an investor partner, Rodrigues will be involved in Tvarra's long-term strategic direction and its efforts to promote responsible riding and women's safety. "Mobility builds confidence. Safety builds courage. Tvarra is building both—and that's why this partnership feels personal to me," Rodrigues said.

Tvarra currently operates in more than 600 cities through online channels. The company plans to enter offline retail in 2026 and is also developing new product categories, including helmets designed for riders aged five to sixteen.
