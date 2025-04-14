Indian Cricketer Rinku Singh Invests INR 1.9 Cr in Sports Nutrition Brand BeastLife at INR 120 Cr Valuation Co-founded in 2023 by fitness influencer Gaurav Taneja and Raj Gupta, BeastLife offers a range of premium sports nutrition products, with flagship offerings like the Pro Concentrate Whey Protein featuring Ultrasorb Tech, designed to optimise muscle recovery and athletic performance.

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh has invested INR 1.9 crore in sports nutrition startup BeastLife, valuing the company at INR 120 crore.

The funds will be used to expand BeastLife's product line, enhance R&D, and scale distribution, with a focus on delivering high-quality, science-backed supplements tailored for athletes and fitness enthusiasts across India.

"BeastLife stands for something bigger than just supplements," said Rinku Singh. "It's about creating the finest products with top-quality ingredients, backed by science and integrity. What really drew me in was the brand's vision to make world-class sports nutrition accessible in India. That's something I believe in deeply and am proud to support."

Co-founded in 2023 by fitness influencer Gaurav Taneja and entrepreneur Raj Gupta, BeastLife has swiftly established itself as a trusted name in India's growing fitness market. Within just over a year, the brand claims to have recorded INR 50 crore in gross merchandise value (GMV) and turned EBITDA-positive.

Currently, it is on track to achieve an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of INR 80 crore, while keeping performance marketing spends efficiently capped at 15%.

BeastLife offers a range of premium sports nutrition products, with flagship offerings like the Pro Concentrate Whey Protein featuring Ultrasorb Tech, designed to optimise muscle recovery and athletic performance. The brand emphasises clean formulations, top-tier ingredients, and scientific validation to meet the demands of India's new-age athletes.

Raj Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of BeastLife, commented, "Rinku's belief in BeastLife goes beyond just a partnership. He aligns with what we're building and wants to help shape the future of fitness in India. His support is a huge validation of our purpose."

Gaurav Taneja added, "Rinku embodies everything BeastLife stands for—discipline, performance and authenticity. This partnership strengthens our mission to make athlete-approved supplements a household name in India."
