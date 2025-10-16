Reports suggest that India's edtech market, valued at approximately USD 7.5 billion in 2024, is projected to grow steadily to around USD 25–30 billion by 2030.

Following the pandemic-led boom and bust, India's edtech sector is now stable and ready to take on the next challenge: expanding globally. From Africa to Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and even the US, Indian edtech startups are finding global appeal in their low-cost yet high-quality offerings, particularly in upskilling and higher education.

"The edtech sector in India in the last about 18 months has started reaching maturity," said Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO of TeamLease EdTech, adding, "After the hype during COVID-19 and the meltdown that followed, real work is now happening in edtech. About 50 to 60 companies have started creating real value, building profitable businesses, and doing very, very well."

India's edtech market, valued at approximately USD 7.5 billion in 2024, is projected to grow steadily to around USD 25–30 billion by 2030, according to the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and consultancy Grant Thornton Bharat. This growth reflects the sector's pivot toward sustainable models, robust digital adoption, and strong demand for skill-based education.

The broader Indian education sector is also expanding rapidly, with valuations expected to reach over USD 225 billion, driven by professional upskilling and workforce development.

Leading the Global Charge

Several Indian edtech platforms are already making their mark internationally. For example, Eruditus partners with institutions like MIT, Harvard, and INSEAD to offer online executive education across more than 80 countries, reaching over one million learners worldwide, and reporting INR 3,733 crore in revenue for FY24. upGrad is expanding into Southeast Asia and the Middle East, while Simplilearn targets Africa and the Middle East with technology and business certification programs.

Less than a year ago, in November 2024, maths learning startup Bhanzu also raised USD 16.5 million in a Series B funding round, for expansion in the US and other markets.

Team Lease Edtech's Rooj explained that the global demand for upskilling and reskilling has created a strong opportunity for Indian edtechs.

"There is a huge interest among people who want to really upskill themselves and add more credentials. Traditional universities find it very difficult to move fast, but when a company like ours partners with these institutions, we bring nimbleness and can launch new programs quickly. It's a win for everyone," he said.

For TeamLease EdTech, global expansion began roughly four quarters ago. "We started looking at the international market only about four quarters back. Today, we have started seeing that about 15 per cent of the revenues are coming from offshore, which is a pretty good number for initial operations," Rooj noted.

Demand-Driven Expansion

For Leap Scholar, which helps students prepare for study abroad, global expansion has been strategic and data-driven.

"Our expansion strategy is deliberate and mission-driven. We identified markets facing the same challenges India did: rising middle-class aspirations, fragmented study-abroad guidance, and lack of affordable preparation resources," said Arnav Kumar, CEO and Co-founder.

"The Middle East became our first major target with its USD 11 billion market and 300,000+ annual aspirants. We invested USD 20 million there because the fundamentals matched perfectly: young, ambitious populations seeking global opportunities. Singapore serves as our Southeast Asian hub, while our San Francisco office connects us to the US market. We're also looking eastwards next with Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, etc, showing promise," he added.

Kumar emphasised that the focus isn't just market size but unmet needs. "We assess demand not only through numbers but by identifying markets where our community-first model and technology-enabled, affordable guidance can transform student lives."

Beyond Affordability

While affordability is central to Indian edtech's global appeal, innovation drives long-term impact.

"India's edtech revolution isn't just about low cost; it's about democratising access through technology at scale. We've cracked the code on delivering quality education affordably because we've had to serve a massive, price-sensitive market," Kumar said.

"In my view, we're entering the golden age of edtech. With AI, we now have hyper-personalised, low-cost, adaptive learning, a staple of Indian edtech. At Leap Scholar, for example, our Learn-It-Yourself (LIY) products at INR 99 prove affordability doesn't compromise quality," he added.

Kumar believes Indian innovation will set the blueprint for emerging markets.

"The future will involve community-led learning, AI-driven personalisation, and outcome-focused models becoming the standard globally," he said.

Rooj echoed the sentiment that global expansion is the natural next step. "The market is getting more organised, and edtech players have a significant role to play in consolidating the industry, ensuring that companies come together to offer integrated products," he said.

For now, India's mix of affordability, flexibility, and institutional partnerships appears to be its strongest asset, becoming the driving force of the Indian edtech sector's global expansion.