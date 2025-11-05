Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Until now, the sneaker industry has been dominated by global giants like Nike, Adidas, and Puma, but lately, a new wave of homegrown brands is quietly reshaping the game. A range of brands rooted in sustainability, culture, and creativity have caught the attention of Gen-Z consumers across the country and globally.

According to data by the IMARC Group, the Indian sneaker market was valued at USD 3.88 billion in FY24 and is expected to reach USD 6 billion by FY32, growing at a steady CAGR of 5.45 per cent. The growth is driven by India's rising youth demographic, the influence of streetwear culture, and the growing demand for homegrown brands that share a similar cultural identity as the consumers.

Among the frontrunners of this movement is Gully Labs, a Noida-based label founded in 2023, which has quickly emerged as a homegrown alternative to global names. Speaking about the brand's origins, Arjun Singh, Co-founder of Gully Labs, said, "India felt invisible in global sneaker culture. While studying and living abroad, I saw brands naturally drawing from their own cultural stories — whether it was through colour palettes, materials, or design cues. Back home, every pair I collected looked like it belonged somewhere else."

In just two years, Gully Labs has built a strong community of young sneaker enthusiasts. In June 2025, the start-up raised INR 8.7 crore (approximately USD 1.05–1.1 million) in a seed round combining equity and venture debt. The funds are being channelled into product diversification, retail expansion, and strengthening its distribution network, as the brand prepares to scale both domestically and in select international markets.

"With all the craft, colour, and chaos that surrounds us in India, it didn't make sense that none of it showed up in the sneakers we wore. We are building sneakers that carry Indian stories but are designed at a level that can stand with the best in the world. Every drop is our way of representing the Indian dream, one sneaker at a time," Arjun expressed.

As per Tracxn data, there are around 120 D2C sneaker start-ups globally, and of these, 21 are based in India, making the country the second-largest hub after the United States.

Other emerging Indian sneaker brands, such as Thaely, Neeman's, Solethreads, Bacca Bucci, and Rapidbox, are leading this expanding and evolving market, each carving its own niche through sustainability, design innovation, and focus on India's evolving streetwear culture.

Designing a Homegrown Identity

These sneakers are intentional about cultural identity; each drop and marketing campaign is created to resonate with the Indian audience.

"Our positioning has always been simple: design-first, community-led, and proudly homegrown. We're not competing with global giants on scale; we're redefining what it means to build a sneaker brand from India, for the world," Arjun adds.

For Thaely, the mission is different but no less ambitious. "Thaely occupies a unique position in the Indian sneaker market because of our uncompromising focus on sustainability," says its founder, Ashay Bhave.

The brand, which creates sneakers from upcycled plastic bags and waste materials, first made global headlines for its innovation in material science. "Our goal has been to push the boundaries of what's possible with sustainable materials and production processes, to constantly be on the bleeding edge rather than following trends," Ashay added.

Sustainability Meets Style

While sustainability has become a buzzword in global fashion, Thaely's approach goes beyond marketing. Its founder points out that most Indian sneaker brands "tend to centre their identity around culture or nostalgia," while Thaely's foundation lies in functional yet futuristic design.

"We're differentiating ourselves through a combination of accessible pricing, functional yet futuristic design, and a genuine commitment to sustainable and recycled materials," he said.

It's an approach that has resonated not just in India but internationally. Thaely has built strong distribution networks abroad, with the United States once accounting for its largest customer base, though recent tariffs have slowed expansion.

"Our priority right now is to strengthen our foundation and ensure Thaely continues to evolve as a design-driven, sustainable brand with a truly international outlook," Bhave added.

Expanding Beyond Borders

With global sneaker sales expected to reach USD 108 billion by 2030 (Allied Market Research), Indian brands are eyeing their own place in the international scene. Gully Labs is preparing for "experience-led retail spaces — flagships that double as cultural hubs for sneakerheads and creators."

"Our focus remains on deepening our presence in India while piloting international drops and events in markets like the USA, UK, and UAE, where diaspora and design-conscious audiences are eager for authentic Indian stories," Singh revealed.

Thaely, meanwhile, already has global traction but aims to scale sustainably. "We're expanding our range, introducing more frequent drops, and growing our physical presence," says its founder, adding, "India and cheap are not synonyms. There's immense potential here to build world-class products, and we want Thaely to be proof of that."

Creating Global Relevance

Analysts estimate that India's sneaker resale and streetwear ecosystem, currently small but growing rapidly, is becoming a cultural phenomenon. Platforms like VegNonVeg, Superkicks, and Crepdog Crew have helped shape sneaker culture in metros, while D2C-led Indian brands like Neeman's, Solethreads, Bacca Bucci, and Rapidbox are scaling fast.

According to Statista, the broader Indian footwear market is projected to hit USD 12.6 billion by 2028, with sneakers taking a rising share of that growth.

What makes this new wave significant is its independence; these brands are not chasing global approval; they're creating global relevance from Indian roots. From Thaely's recycled materials to Gully Labs' "cultural archives you can wear," the new generation of Indian founders is making sure the next big sneaker trend might just come from India.