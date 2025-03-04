Additionally, IPA has committed an investment of INR 200 crore to further expand the company's operations, reinforcing its market leadership and long-term vision for industry consolidation.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a major development for the poultry and animal nutrition industry, Indian Poultry Alliance (IPA), a subsidiary of the Allana Group, has acquired Kwality Animal Feeds Pvt Ltd for INR 300 crore. Additionally, IPA has committed an investment of INR 200 crore to further expand the company's operations, reinforcing its market leadership and long-term vision for industry consolidation.

Founded in 1983, Kwality Animal Feeds has earned a strong reputation for its premium-quality animal feed, live chicken, and processed poultry products. Operating with a fully integrated business model—including feed mills, soya processing, breeding farms, hatcheries, broiler integration, and value-added poultry production—the company enjoys a significant market presence, particularly in West and South India.

This acquisition will enable IPA to leverage Kwality's well-established partnerships with leading food service providers and quick-service restaurant (QSR) chains. Strengthening IPA's supply chain efficiency, the move is expected to enhance market reach and drive innovation in poultry and animal nutrition solutions.

Moiz Chunawalla, Managing Director of Indian Poultry Alliance, said, "This acquisition strengthens our poultry value chain, improving efficiency, sustainability, and market presence. With our expertise and advanced infrastructure, we are investing in new technologies, automation, and precision breeding to drive productivity while reducing environmental impact. Our commitment to responsible waste management and ethical sourcing will set new industry benchmarks."

"As part of its expansion strategy, IPA will invest Rs 2000 crores over the next three years to scale up to 7 manufacturing units, integrate advanced technology, and strengthen cold chain logistics and distribution networks. This investment will also fuel our expansion into key metropolitan markets and strengthen our export strategy, with three more acquisitions planned this year," he stated further.

Kwality Animal Feeds' Managing Director and Co-Founder, Ajit Lokur, stated, "When we established Kwality Animal Feeds, our vision was to deliver superior poultry nutrition. Partnering with IPA allows us to build upon this legacy with greater resources and expertise. We are excited about the future opportunities this collaboration presents."

With consumer demand for high-protein diets and value-added poultry products rising, this acquisition positions IPA as a dominant force in the Indian poultry sector. The integration process is set to begin immediately, ensuring a seamless transition for employees, customers, and business partners.