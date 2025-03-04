Indian Poultry Alliance Acquires Kwality Animal Feeds for INR 300 Cr Additionally, IPA has committed an investment of INR 200 crore to further expand the company's operations, reinforcing its market leadership and long-term vision for industry consolidation.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Moiz Chunawalla, Managing Director of Indian Poultry Alliance|LinkedIn

In a major development for the poultry and animal nutrition industry, Indian Poultry Alliance (IPA), a subsidiary of the Allana Group, has acquired Kwality Animal Feeds Pvt Ltd for INR 300 crore. Additionally, IPA has committed an investment of INR 200 crore to further expand the company's operations, reinforcing its market leadership and long-term vision for industry consolidation.

Founded in 1983, Kwality Animal Feeds has earned a strong reputation for its premium-quality animal feed, live chicken, and processed poultry products. Operating with a fully integrated business model—including feed mills, soya processing, breeding farms, hatcheries, broiler integration, and value-added poultry production—the company enjoys a significant market presence, particularly in West and South India.

This acquisition will enable IPA to leverage Kwality's well-established partnerships with leading food service providers and quick-service restaurant (QSR) chains. Strengthening IPA's supply chain efficiency, the move is expected to enhance market reach and drive innovation in poultry and animal nutrition solutions.

Moiz Chunawalla, Managing Director of Indian Poultry Alliance, said, "This acquisition strengthens our poultry value chain, improving efficiency, sustainability, and market presence. With our expertise and advanced infrastructure, we are investing in new technologies, automation, and precision breeding to drive productivity while reducing environmental impact. Our commitment to responsible waste management and ethical sourcing will set new industry benchmarks."

"As part of its expansion strategy, IPA will invest Rs 2000 crores over the next three years to scale up to 7 manufacturing units, integrate advanced technology, and strengthen cold chain logistics and distribution networks. This investment will also fuel our expansion into key metropolitan markets and strengthen our export strategy, with three more acquisitions planned this year," he stated further.

Kwality Animal Feeds' Managing Director and Co-Founder, Ajit Lokur, stated, "When we established Kwality Animal Feeds, our vision was to deliver superior poultry nutrition. Partnering with IPA allows us to build upon this legacy with greater resources and expertise. We are excited about the future opportunities this collaboration presents."

With consumer demand for high-protein diets and value-added poultry products rising, this acquisition positions IPA as a dominant force in the Indian poultry sector. The integration process is set to begin immediately, ensuring a seamless transition for employees, customers, and business partners.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

MBA Graduates From Top Schools Including Harvard, Northwestern, and Stanford Are Having Trouble Finding Jobs, According to a New Report

Graduates from some of the best schools in the country are being hired at lower rates than a few years ago.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

5 Powerful SEO Strategies for Small Businesses in 2025

Get ready to learn how to optimize your digital presence and turn search engines into powerful allies in your business journey.

By Georgi Todorov
Technology

Tiger Analytics Eyes $1 Billion Revenue by 2030 as AI Becomes Core to Businesses

India is the largest talent hub for Tiger Analytics with 4,500 employees out of its total global headcount of 5,500

By Ayushman Baruah
News and Trends

Bharat Value Fund Invests INR 130 Cr in Veira Electronics

With a diverse product portfolio, Veira manufactures LED TVs, washing machines, air coolers, and multimedia speakers. Its television range spans HD, FHD, 4K, OLED, and QLED models, running on various operating systems, including Tizen, WebOS, Google, and Coolita.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

Why Rejection is a Startup's Best Growth Strategy

Rejection is an essential part of the startup journey, offering valuable lessons in resilience, strategy and growth that ultimately strengthen entrepreneurs and their ventures.

By Dmitrii Khasanov