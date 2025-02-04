Only 38% of Indian retailers currently use AI-driven analytics for loss prevention, over half (52 %) plan to implement it within the next three years

Indian retail is rapidly evolving as consumers demand a more seamless and tech-enabled shopping experience. The 17th Annual Global Shopper Study by Zebra Technologies reveals a growing expectation among Indian shoppers for retailers to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (GenAI) into their operations. Retailers recognize the potential of these technologies to enhance customer engagement, personalisation, and overall shopping satisfaction. AI is seen as particularly valuable in loss prevention, followed by cameras, sensors, and RFID.

However, concerns remain among 72 per cent of retail associates in India and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region regarding the lack of technology to detect security threats and criminal activities. In response, 80 per cent of retailers in APAC, including India, are investing in technology tools to support their frontline workers and monitor operations.

While only 38 per cent of Indian retailers currently use AI-driven analytics for loss prevention, over half (52 per cent) plan to implement it within the next three years. In addition, many are turning to self-checkout cameras, computer vision, and RFID tracking to prevent theft and improve inventory visibility.

Investment boost

The pressure on retail staff is mounting, with 76 per cent of associates in India and APAC reporting difficulties in finding help when needed. Meanwhile, 90 per cent of retail associates globally believe they can provide a better customer experience if they have access to mobile technology that enables real-time communication, inventory checks, and price verification.

Recognizing this, 79 per cent of Indian retailers plan to increase their technology investments in 2025 to boost efficiency and empower their workforce. "Many retailers are laying the groundwork to build a modern store experience," said Subramaniam Thiruppathi, Director of India sub-continent business, Zebra Technologies. "By investing in mobile and intelligent technologies to provide greater visibility, help inform operational decisions, and enable great mobility for associates, this ladders up to elevate the customer experience for retail's long-term longevity."