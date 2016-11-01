Indian SaaS-Company Scores Series F Funding From Sequoia Capital, Accel Partners Freshdesk has announced $55 Million Series F funding

By Sneha Banerjee

With half a dozen acquisitions on board and the launch of Freshsales, India-based SaaS company is now roaring to take on new challenges. Girish Mathrubootham founded Freshdesk has brought on board Sequoia Capital India as a new investor with the return of existing investor, Accel in its latest round of funding.

Sequoia's India arm, which has had a thunderous year so far with its portfolio companies wining marquee investors (Byju's) or seeing profitable exits (Citrus Pay), has announced a $55 Million Series F funding round along with Accel.

Sequoia had also recently funded invoice discounting marketplace for MSMEs KredX.

"We met Freshdesk four years back when it was getting started and have been tracking their progress closely ever since", said Mohit Bhatnagar, Managing Director, Sequoia Capital India. "They have a world-class product vision and Sequoia is delighted to partner with Girish and lead this growth capital round to help scale India's leading SaaS company."

Since the last round of funding in April 2015, the company doubled its customer base to over 80,000, opened a new office in Europe and added two new products, Hotline.io, an in-app support and engagement platform for mobile-first businesses; and Freshsales, a CRM solution and sales system for high-velocity sales teams.

Freshdesk's products empower companies to deliver an exceptional customer experience at every touchpoint. Earlier this year, Freshdesk opened its fifth global office in Berlin, Germany and named Arun Mani as Managing Director for Freshdesk Continental Europe.

In an emailed response to Entrepreneur India, Freshdesk said that the new funding will power the growth of its newer products and help expanding our global offices.
