The study indicates that VLSI, Embedded Systems, and RF Design lead skill demand in semiconductor design GCCs

Semiconductor design global capability centers (GCCs) in India witnessed a 15 per cent decline in open positions from Q1 to Q4 of FY25, reflecting a cooling in hiring momentum over the course of the year, according to Careernet's latest annual report on 'Talent Demand Analysis of Semiconductor Design GCCs in India'.

Despite this moderation, the overall demand for niche skills in VLSI, embedded systems, and RF/analogue design remained resilient, with mid-sized GCCs demonstrating greater hiring agility.

The report draws on real-time hiring data, covering fresh job postings across the top 50 design-focused semiconductor GCCs in India, and analyses organisational and functional dimensions of the workforce. The report highlights a detailed month-on-month hiring trend across FY25, with open positions peaking at 3,760 in May 2024 before gradually tapering off to 3,040 by January 2025 and closing the year at 3,181 in March 2025.

The talent demand remains heavily concentrated in design, R&D, and manufacturing roles, with an average monthly demand exceeding 3,000 professionals in 2024.

Key skills in demand include physical design, design for testability (DFT), embedded systems development, and both front-end and back-end VLSI design and verification. There is also high demand for expertise in RF, mixed-signal, and analogue design.

Proficiency in electronic design automation (EDA) tools, semiconductor process engineering, yield analysis, data engineering, and cybersecurity for embedded systems is becoming crucial to driving the next wave of innovation as AI and ML integration in chip design gains momentum.

These skill sets are expected to be in high demand due to India's strong engineering background and government-backed semiconductor projects (such as the India Semiconductor Mission), particularly as new Design GCCs are predicted to increase by 30 per cent by 2030.

"India's semiconductor ambition is no longer aspirational; it is being methodically enabled through a convergence of policy, talent, and innovation. The ₹76,000 crore Semicon India programme, with its focused incentives for chip design and deployment, reflects the government's strategic commitment to building a world-class semiconductor ecosystem," said Neelabh Shukla, CBO, Careernet.

"At the same time, initiatives like the Chips to Startup programme, SMART Labs, and AICTE's updated VLSI curriculum are laying the groundwork for a deep and future-ready talent pipeline. These measures are not just interventions but foundational pillars supporting India's transition from a service-driven market to a product- and R&D-led semiconductor powerhouse. While the talent demand-supply gap poses near-term challenges, the long-term trajectory is strong, particularly as mid-sized GCCs emerge as agile engines of growth and innovation," added Shukla.

The fresh open position trends by organisation size across India's top 50 semiconductor design GCCs highlighted in the report suggest that mid-size companies are emerging as the most resilient drivers of talent demand, while smaller firms remain agile yet vulnerable to fluctuations, and larger firms align more closely with global market cycles.

Startups and small organisations, which were initially optimistic about the Indian ecosystem with a steady month-on-month increase in roles, shifted to a bearish outlook in Q4. In contrast, mid and large organisations experienced a positive reversal, showing increased demand for professionals in Q3 and Q4 compared to the first half of the year.