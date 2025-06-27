Nearly 9 in 10 startups now collaborate with creators, often within their first two years, to build brand affinity and reach. These partnerships are helping young brands establish trust quickly in a crowded digital environment.

India's startup ecosystem is entering a new phase of maturity, with emerging businesses rapidly reshaping their growth strategies through AI adoption, deeper market penetration beyond metros, and global expansion, according to a new report released on World MSME Day by Meta in collaboration with Alvarez & Marsal India.

The report draws insights from 100 high-growth startups across sectors and maps six core levers driving their current trajectory: artificial intelligence, cross-border scale-up, omnichannel retail strategies, deeper presence in Tier II and III markets, category diversification, and creator-led brand building. It underscores the accelerated digital transformation that has taken hold across India's startup landscape, no longer an aspiration, but a strategic necessity.

More than 70 per cent of startups surveyed have already integrated AI into their operations, with 87 per cent of adopters reporting a significant (~30 per cent) improvement in marketing cost efficiency. AI applications are particularly advanced in sectors like healthcare, edtech, and beauty, powering personalized customer experiences and predictive analytics. "AI, tiered expansion, and omnichannel models are no longer future bets—they're foundational to execution today," said Himanshu Bajaj, managing director & head – Alvarez & Marsal India and GCC. He noted that early-stage ventures are deploying these tools with surprising agility.

The omnichannel approach is proving equally critical, with 67 per cent of startups embracing models that fuse online discovery via digital ads, WhatsApp, or Reels with offline retail, especially in lifestyle categories. This blended consumer journey has become standard, not optional.

Expanding into Tier II and III cities is also becoming essential for scale. Most startups surveyed are already making inroads into these regions, with service-based companies often reaching them earlier than product-based counterparts. Local language content and regional influencers have become instrumental tools in these markets.

A growing number of startups, 52 per cent, are also venturing abroad. With strong global interest in Indian-origin products, markets such as the US, UAE, and UK are emerging as top destinations. Aakriti Rawal, co-founder of House of Chikankari, credited Meta's AI-led campaigns with helping the brand achieve a 30 per cent higher ROI while expanding globally.

Category diversification is gaining momentum, with 84 per cent of startups moving beyond core offerings to strengthen consumer engagement. Noise CEO, Gaurav Khatri, emphasized that for smart wearables, performance and innovation are now the primary levers. "90 per cent of our campaigns leverage A+ to scale efficiently," he said.

