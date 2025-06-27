Indian Startups Redefine Growth Playbook: Meta Report Nearly 9 in 10 startups now collaborate with creators, often within their first two years, to build brand affinity and reach. These partnerships are helping young brands establish trust quickly in a crowded digital environment.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

India's startup ecosystem is entering a new phase of maturity, with emerging businesses rapidly reshaping their growth strategies through AI adoption, deeper market penetration beyond metros, and global expansion, according to a new report released on World MSME Day by Meta in collaboration with Alvarez & Marsal India.

The report draws insights from 100 high-growth startups across sectors and maps six core levers driving their current trajectory: artificial intelligence, cross-border scale-up, omnichannel retail strategies, deeper presence in Tier II and III markets, category diversification, and creator-led brand building. It underscores the accelerated digital transformation that has taken hold across India's startup landscape, no longer an aspiration, but a strategic necessity.

More than 70 per cent of startups surveyed have already integrated AI into their operations, with 87 per cent of adopters reporting a significant (~30 per cent) improvement in marketing cost efficiency. AI applications are particularly advanced in sectors like healthcare, edtech, and beauty, powering personalized customer experiences and predictive analytics. "AI, tiered expansion, and omnichannel models are no longer future bets—they're foundational to execution today," said Himanshu Bajaj, managing director & head – Alvarez & Marsal India and GCC. He noted that early-stage ventures are deploying these tools with surprising agility.

The omnichannel approach is proving equally critical, with 67 per cent of startups embracing models that fuse online discovery via digital ads, WhatsApp, or Reels with offline retail, especially in lifestyle categories. This blended consumer journey has become standard, not optional.

Expanding into Tier II and III cities is also becoming essential for scale. Most startups surveyed are already making inroads into these regions, with service-based companies often reaching them earlier than product-based counterparts. Local language content and regional influencers have become instrumental tools in these markets.

A growing number of startups, 52 per cent, are also venturing abroad. With strong global interest in Indian-origin products, markets such as the US, UAE, and UK are emerging as top destinations. Aakriti Rawal, co-founder of House of Chikankari, credited Meta's AI-led campaigns with helping the brand achieve a 30 per cent higher ROI while expanding globally.

Category diversification is gaining momentum, with 84 per cent of startups moving beyond core offerings to strengthen consumer engagement. Noise CEO, Gaurav Khatri, emphasized that for smart wearables, performance and innovation are now the primary levers. "90 per cent of our campaigns leverage A+ to scale efficiently," he said.

The rise of the creator economy is another standout trend. Nearly 9 in 10 startups now collaborate with creators, often within their first two years, to build brand affinity and reach. These partnerships are helping young brands establish trust quickly in a crowded digital environment.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Getting a Wharton MBA Was 'a Waste of Time,' According to a Global Bank CEO. Here's the Degree He Recommends Instead.

Bill Winters is the CEO of the 160-year-old international bank, Standard Chartered.

By Sherin Shibu
Growth Strategies

The Micro, Small, and Mighty: MSME Day 2025

The story of India's MSMEs is far from over. Their future will be shaped not only by how well they adopt new technologies but also by how inclusively they grow, how strategically they invest, and how sustainably they operate.

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
News and Trends

Celebrity Capital Meets EV Disruption: Suniel Shetty, KL Rahul, Ahan Shetty and Akshai Varde Join Forces to Launch Exelmoto

Exelmoto opens pre-orders from June 28 with a token booking fee of INR 499 for the first 999 units.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Leadership

I've Managed 260 Employees — Here's How to Tell If Your Leadership Style Is Actually Working

These six clues always predict whether or not there's strong leadership nearby. If you don't see these six things, poor leadership isn't far.

By Amy M Chambers
News and Trends

Wiom Raises USD 40 Mn to Expand Affordable Internet Across Rural India

The round was led by Bertelsmann India Investments and Accel, with participation from Prosus, Promaft Partners, and RTP Global.

By Entrepreneur Staff