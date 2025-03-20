The report further reveals that the average monthly data consumption per user has risen to 27.5 gigabytes in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5 per cent over the past five years.

Nokia's latest Mobile Broadband Index (MBiT) report reveals a threefold increase in 5G data traffic across India in 2024, underscoring the rapid adoption of next-generation technology. The report highlights how expanding 5G coverage, improved device compatibility, and increasing data demand are driving this growth, positioning India as one of the fastest-growing 5G markets globally.

According to the report, Category B and C circles have seen the most significant growth, with 5G data consumption rising by 3.4 times and 3.2 times, respectively. Metro circles have also witnessed a sharp increase, with 5G now accounting for 43 per cent of total mobile broadband data usage—up from 20 per cent in 2023—while 4G data growth continues to slow.

The surge in data usage reflects a broader shift in consumer behavior. The average monthly data consumption per user reached 27.5 GB in 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5 per cent over the past five years. A key driver of this increase is the rise of 5G fixed wireless access (FWA), which now enables users to consume over 12 times more data than the average mobile data user, particularly in residential and business settings.

The availability of 5G-compatible devices has also accelerated. The number of active 5G devices in India doubled in 2024, reaching 271 million. This trend is expected to continue, with nearly 90 per cent of smartphones set to be replaced in 2025 expected to be 5G-capable. The growing ecosystem of compatible devices and expanding network infrastructure are reinforcing the shift toward 5G dominance.

Based on current trends, the Nokia MBiT Index projects that 5G data traffic will surpass 4G data traffic by the first quarter of 2026. The transition to 5G Advanced is also expected to open new business opportunities by enabling service differentiation, reducing operational costs through intelligent automation, and introducing new revenue streams.

The evolution toward 5G Advanced is laying the groundwork for future 6G applications. Nokia predicts that 6G will unlock new capabilities in AI-driven intelligence, distributed computing, and advanced localization through spatial and temporal sensing.

Tarun Chhabra, senior vice president and country head of Nokia India, highlighted the company's role in driving this transformation, stating, "Nokia remains at the heart of India's mobile broadband revolution, driving the incredible proliferation of 5G with cutting-edge technology and deep partnerships. We look forward to continuing this journey with our long-standing operator partners to meet the ever-growing demand for connectivity."