India's Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Up By 25%

Exports of agricultural and processed food products rose by 25 per cent within six months of the current financial year 2022-23 (April-September)compared with the corresponding period of FY 2021-22, according to provisional data released by the directorate general of commercial intelligence and statistics (DGCI&S) on Wednesday.

Pexels

The initiatives taken by the ministry of commerce and industry through APEDA have helped the country achieve 58 per cent of its total export target for the year 2022-23 within six months of the current fiscal.

"For the year 2022-23, an export target of $23.56 billion has been fixed by APEDA for the agricultural and processed food products basket and an export of $13.77 billion has already been achieved in these six months of the current fiscal," said a statement from the ministry of commerce & industry.

"We have been working with all the stakeholders such as farmers, exporters and processors to ensure that quality agricultural and processed food products are exported from the country," said M Angamuthu, chairman of APEDA.

As per the DGCI&S data, the country's agricultural products exports had grown by 19.92 per cent in the latest FY of 2022 to touch $50.21 billion. "The growth rate is significant as it is over and above the growth of 17.66 per cent at $41.87 billion achieved in the previous FY 2020-21 and has been accomplished despite unprecedented logistical challenges in the form of high freight rates and container shortages, etc," the statement added.

APEDA had scripted a new history by facilitating the export of agricultural and processed food products worth $25.6 billion in 2021-22, which was around 51 per cent of India's total agricultural goods exports of more than USD 50 billion.

"Through creating a necessary eco-system of exports along with collaboration with key stakeholders in the agri-exports value chains, we are aiming to sustain the growth in India's agricultural and processed food exports in the current fiscal as well," Angamuthu added.

The rise in the export of agricultural and processed food products is the outcome of the Centre's initiatives for export promotion of agricultural and processed food products such as organizing B2B exhibitions in different countries, exploring new potential markets through product-specific and general marketing campaigns by the active involvement of Indian Embassies. Government has also taken several initiatives to promote products that have registered geographical indications (GI) in India by organizing virtual buyer seller meets on agricultural and food products with the United Arab Emirates and GI products, including handicrafts with the USA, added the statement.