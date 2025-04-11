India's Airport Passenger Traffic to Hit 450 Million in FY26: ICRA ICRA estimates that over INR 1,00,000 crore will be spent over the next four to five years. This capital expenditure will be channeled into both new greenfield projects such as the Jewar (Noida), Navi Mumbai, Bhogapuram, and Parandur (Chennai) airports.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

India's airport sector is poised for a fresh record in FY26, driven by strong momentum in both international and domestic air travel. As per a new report by ICRA, overall passenger traffic is projected to grow by 7-9 per cent year-on-year (YoY), reaching an all-time high of 440–450 million passengers. This follows a 10 per cent growth in FY25, which saw traffic rise to an estimated 412–415 million.

The surge reflects a broader revival in air travel, powered by improving connectivity, rising demand from leisure and business travelers, and ongoing investment in airport infrastructure. FY25 saw international traffic climb by 11 per cent, outpacing the 9 per cent increase in domestic travel. That trend is set to continue, according to Vinay Kumar G, sector head, corporate ratings at ICRA, who noted that international traffic continues to lead the way.

"International traffic continues to outpace domestic traffic growth, driven by healthy international tourism activity, along with improved connectivity to newer destinations," said Kumar. "The growth momentum is likely to sustain in FY26 as well, with expected YoY growth of 7-11 per cent and 6-8 per cent in international and domestic traffic, respectively."

Kumar emphasized that the rise in international traffic is particularly significant for airport operators, given that international flights are typically more profitable than domestic routes. This is due to higher per-passenger revenue from aeronautical and non-aeronautical sources such as retail, food and beverage, and duty-free sales.

Revenue growth is set to follow suit. ICRA's sample set of major airport operators is projected to post a robust 18-20 per cent increase in revenue in FY26, buoyed by the upswing in passenger traffic and a hike in tariffs at key airports including Delhi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. The ramp-up in non-aeronautical revenue streams is also expected to play a pivotal role in driving overall growth.

Behind the scenes, India's airport infrastructure is undergoing significant transformation to keep pace with rising demand. Capacity constraints at major hubs are prompting massive investments. ICRA estimates that over INR 1,00,000 crore will be spent over the next four to five years. This capital expenditure will be channeled into both new greenfield projects such as the Jewar (Noida), Navi Mumbai, Bhogapuram, and Parandur (Chennai) airports. This also includes the expansion or modernization of existing ones in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Cochin, Mumbai, and Nagpur. Upgrades are also underway at several Airports Authority of India (AAI) operated sites.

While heavy capex often raises questions about financial stress, ICRA's outlook for the sector remains reassuring. In FY2026, key debt coverage metrics such as interest coverage and debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) are projected to stay strong—above 5 times and 3.5 times, respectively.

"With healthy profitability margins, the debt coverage metrics are expected to remain comfortable in FY2026, despite higher interest outgo and debt repayments with the commercialisation of the capex programme at some of the key airports," Kumar explained. "The credit profile of airport operators is projected to remain stable, supported by healthy accruals and comfortable liquidity."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Side Hustle

'Instant Success': Her Beach-Inspired Side Hustle Did Over $100,000 in Sales in Month 1 — Now It's Surpassed $2 Million

Kelly Bozigian, 32, and her husband Colt have built a lucrative online business.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

India Amazing at AI, Deeptech & Data Centres, Global Tarrif War Irrelevant for India-US Relations: Expert Dojo

Mac Mahon said this at the firm's launch of the initial USD 15 million fund for India, part of the USD 100 million third global fund.

By Prince Kariappa
Business Ideas

91 Service Business Ideas to Start Today

Get started in this growing industry, with options that range from IT consulting to childcare.

By Guen Sublette
News and Trends

Bower School of Entrepreneurship Raises INR 11.5 Cr Funding

The funds will support an AI-powered course builder, forge new industry partnerships, and establish physical campuses across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the USA.

By Entrepreneur Staff