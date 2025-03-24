India's Bio-Economy Set to Hit $300 Billion by 2030: Report The two biggest areas of projected growth are the bio-medical and bio-industrial sectors, which are expected to reach $128 billion and $121 billion, respectively, by 2030.

India's bio-economy is poised for a remarkable expansion, with projections indicating that it could nearly double to $300 billion in the next five years, up from $165.7 billion in 2024. According to the India Bio-economy Report 2025, prepared by the Association of Biotechnology-led Enterprises (ABLE) for the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council, the biotechnology-driven economy has witnessed a dramatic 16-fold rise over the past decade, climbing from just $10 billion in 2014 to its current scale.

The sector now accounts for 4.25 per cent of India's GDP and has maintained a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9 per cent over the past four years. This positions India among the world's leading biotech powerhouses, alongside the United States and China. "India stands at a pivotal moment. The decisions and efforts made today will define the country's economic trajectory for the next half-century. The time to act is now!," said Rajesh Gokhale, secretary, Department of Biotechnology & chairman, BIRAC.

Unveiled by Union Science Minister, Jitendra Singh, the report projects that India's bio-economy will surpass $200 billion by 2027 before reaching the $300-billion milestone by 2030. From FY 2026 onwards, the growth rate is expected to exceed 10 per cent. The $150-billion mark was already achieved in FY 2023, underscoring the sector's rapid expansion.

A major driving force behind this surge is India's dynamic bio-startup ecosystem, which has grown from just 50 startups a decade ago to over 10,075 today. "A key takeaway is the pronounced regional dominance. South Zone emerges as the biotechnology powerhouse, contributing 45.4 per cent to the national BioEconomy. The West Zone follows with 30.3 per cent, indicating a significant industrial presence, while the North and East Zones are slowly emerging at 18.5 per cent and 5.8 per cent, respectively," said ABLE President GS Krishnan.

The two biggest areas of projected growth are the bio-medical and bio-industrial sectors, which are expected to reach $128 billion and $121 billion, respectively, by 2030. These will be followed by bio-services ($42.2 billion) and bio-agriculture ($39.3 billion). Maharashtra and Karnataka lead the nation's bio-economy with market sizes of $35.5 billion and $32.7 billion, respectively, followed by Telangana ($20 billion), Gujarat ($13 billion), and Andhra Pradesh ($11 billion).

The Union Cabinet's recent approval of the Bio-E3 policy—Biotechnology for Economy, Employment, and Environment—is expected to further accelerate bio-manufacturing and skill development in the sector.
