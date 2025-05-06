India's Cash-Driven Consumption Surges in FY25: Report The average cash dispensed per ATM hit INR 1.3 crore in FY25, with Bihar emerging as a new consumption hotspot alongside Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

India's consumption engine continues to roar in 2025, powered by cash and confidence, according to the latest CMS Consumption Report 2025 released by CMS Info Systems. Based on data from 1,46,000 business points across the country, the report tracks spending through the lens of the CMS cash index (CCI), revealing a nationwide upswing in key sectors, shifting regional dynamics, and a return to physical retail.

Anush Raghavan, president, cash management solutions at CMS Info Systems, noted, "The third edition of the CMS Consumption Report, highlights cash-led consumption trends and emerging hotspots across India… The findings reveal compelling trends that underscore India's ongoing consumption boom."

Consumer durables led the charge with an eye-catching 72 per cent jump in monthly average spending in FY25, a stark rise from just 6 per cent in FY24. This surge reflects a growing appetite for home ownership and the accompanying demand to furnish these spaces, pointing to broader economic optimism.

Multi-brand outlets rebounded sharply, registering a 12 per cent rise in spending after a 29 per cent dip in FY24. The revival is fueled by a trend toward premiumization and a consumer preference for in-person shopping, particularly when it comes to high-value purchases.

The FMCG sector, long considered a bellwether for everyday consumption, also signaled a steady recovery. After a 22 per cent fall in FY23, it climbed four per cent in FY25, indicating a resilient base for essential goods despite rising interest in services and experiences.

Cash remains a dominant force. The average cash dispensed per ATM hit INR 1.3 crore in FY25, with Bihar emerging as a new consumption hotspot alongside Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Uttar Pradesh and Delhi continued to hold strong positions for the second consecutive year. Notably, October 2024 through March 2025 saw sharp monthly upticks in ATM withdrawal ticket sizes, peaking at six per cent in March.

The rise in disposable income is evident, with average monthly ATM withdrawals increasing three per cent year-on-year to INR 5,658. Quick Commerce also made significant inroads, growing 10 per cent year-on-year, thanks to hyper-local delivery models meeting instant demand.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

This Couple Used Their Savings to Start a Small Business. A Smart Strategy Helped Make It a Multimillion-Dollar Success.

Haley and Adam Weidenbaum launched Everhem to address an overlooked issue in the interior design space.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

I Walked Away From a Corporate Career to Start My Own Small Business — Here's Why You Should Do the Same

I've followed my instincts over expectations, embracing risk and reinvention to build a life that's truly mine.

By Kaloyan Gospodinov
News and Trends

Smaller, Smarter, Stronger: How SLMs Are Fueling India's Grassroots Tech Growth

India's linguistic diversity, regional disparities, and mobile-first user base make SLMs particularly compelling

By Shivani Tiwari
Growth Strategies

From Rounding Error To Top 10 Markets of Salesforce: How Arundhati Bhattacharya Changed the Growth Story

With a plan of action to further expand the business, Arundhati Bhattacharya, president and CEO, Salesforce, South Asia, shares the 2025 outlook for the tech behemoth in India

By Shrabona Ghosh
News and Trends

Nawgati, Store My Goods Secure Early-Stage Funding for Expansion

The following startups have announced their latest early-stage funding rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff