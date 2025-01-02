The report, part of the United Nations Framework on Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), further states that in 2020, India's total GHG emissions, excluding Land Use, Land-Use Change and Forestry (LULUCF), decreased by 7.93 per cent since 2019.

India's forest and tree cover has been on a rise and currently stands at 25.17 per cent of the total geographical area, according to India's Fourth Biennial Report.

Notably, between 2005 and 2021, additional carbon sink (a natural or artificial reservoir that absorbs more carbon from the atmosphere than it releases) of 2.29 billion tonnes of CO 2 equivalent has been created.

"India is leading by example in sustainable growth. As compared to 2005, India cut down its GHG emission intensity of GDP by 36 per cent in 2020," said Bhupender Yadav, Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change on X.

Notably, the energy sector contributed the most to overall emissions (75.66 per cent), with agriculture (13.72 per cent), Industrial Processes and Product Use (8.06 percent), and Waste (2.56 per cent) also producing a notable figure.

"While coal remains the predominant source of electricity generation in India, renewable energy sources have grown by over 10.94 % in generation and over 14.7 per cent in installed capacity in the year 2023-24. Given India's growing economy and electricity needs, the challenge of low-carbon development in the power sector is significant," said the report submitted to UNFCCC on December 30, 2024.

By October 2024, the share of non-fossil sources in the installed electricity generation capacity was 46.52 per cent.

Another finding shared was that the total installed capacity of renewable power, including large hydropower, was 203.22 GW and cumulative renewable power installed capacity (excluding large hydro projects) increased 4.5 times from 35 GW in March 2014 to 156.25 GW.