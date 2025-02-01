India's GDP Growth Projected to Slow in FY26: Report India's GDP growth is set to decline to 6.4 per cent in 2024-25, the slowest pace in four years. This marks a sharp drop from the 8.2 per cent growth recorded in FY24, when India remained the fastest-growing major economy. The economy expanded by 7.2 per cent in 2022-23 and 8.7 per cent in 2021-22.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

India's real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth is projected to slow to 6.3-6.8 per cent in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), according to the Economic Survey 2024-25. The projection suggests a sluggish economic outlook compared to the robust expansion seen in previous years, raising concerns about India's long-term growth trajectory.

The survey, prepared by the chief economic advisor to the Finance Ministry, underlined that while India's economic fundamentals remain strong—buoyed by a stable external account, fiscal consolidation, and resilient private consumption—external challenges such as geopolitical tensions and global economic uncertainties could dampen growth prospects.

The report also highlighted that while central banks globally are shifting toward more accommodative monetary policies, varying interest rate strategies across regions could lead to economic divergences.

India's GDP growth is set to decline to 6.4 per cent in 2024-25, the slowest pace in four years. This marks a sharp drop from the 8.2 per cent growth recorded in FY24, when India remained the fastest-growing major economy. The economy expanded by 7.2 per cent in 2022-23 and 8.7 per cent in 2021-22.

A weaker manufacturing sector and sluggish corporate investments have been identified as key reasons for the slowdown. The survey pointed to India's slowing business spending and lower consumer demand as additional factors contributing to the deceleration.

Despite concerns, investment activity is expected to gain momentum, supported by higher public capital expenditure and improved business expectations. The survey noted that capacity utilization in manufacturing remains above long-term averages, with private sector order books reflecting steady growth. However, excess global capacities in sectors like steel could lead to aggressive trade policies, potentially tempering these gains.

Implications for 'Viksit Bharat'

The economic slowdown raises questions about India's ability to achieve its ambitious target of becoming a developed nation by 2047. Experts emphasize that for this goal to materialize, India needs to sustain an average growth rate of 8 per cent over the next two decades—far above current projections.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates India's growth will hover around 6.5 per cent in the coming years, while the World Bank projects 6.7 per cent. Goldman Sachs expects GDP to grow by 6 per cent in FY25 and 6.3 per cent in FY26.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Difficult Decision': Amazon Announces a New Round of Layoffs. Here Are the Roles Affected.

Amazon's latest layoffs affect two specific departments.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

'I Hate Bureaucracy': Leaked Internal Amazon Document Reveals How the Tech Giant Is Cutting Down on Middle Management

Amazon could soon let go of thousands of managers, resulting in savings of up to $3.6 billion.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Google Is Offering a 'Voluntary Exit' For Some Employees After a Petition Signed by 1,400 Googlers Calls For Job Security

The buyouts apply to U.S. employees in Google's platforms and devices division.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

'Retiring the Hybrid Policy': Dell Issues a Strict Return-to-Office Mandate for Most Employees

Dell Technologies has around 43,000 employees in the U.S.

By Erin Davis
News and Trends

Cashify Rides on Demand for Premium Category of Phones, Eyes IPO by FY28

Cashify currently has about 200 offline stores that also act as customer service points. As part of its expansion plans, it aims to double the number of stores to 400 in the next 2-3 years.

By Ayushman Baruah