India's Graduate Employability Declines Amid AI Boom and Global Tech Layoffs As AI-driven automation replaces routine tasks, businesses are looking for candidates who can adapt, collaborate effectively, and demonstrate problem-solving abilities

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to reshape industries and redefine job roles, Indian graduates are grappling with a shifting employment landscape. The latest India's Graduate Skill Index 2025 report by Mercer | Mettl reveals that graduate employability has declined from 44.3 per cent in 2023 to 42.6 per cent in 2024. This drop raises concerns about whether India's education system and workforce training initiatives are evolving quickly enough to meet industry needs, particularly as AI-driven automation transforms the job market.

The challenge is further intensified by a global wave of layoffs in the tech industry. Following significant workforce reductions in 2022 and 2023, more than 150,000 employees were laid off across 542 tech companies in 2024.

Meanwhile, the demand for AI and machine learning (ML) skills is on the rise, with 46 per cent of graduates now employable in AI-related roles—a significant improvement over previous years.

However, this rapid technological shift has widened skill gaps in non-technical roles. While employability in technical jobs has increased, non-technical roles have seen a decline, indicating that graduates without AI exposure are struggling to remain competitive. Employability rates also vary based on educational background, with Tier 1 college graduates leading at 48.4 per cent, followed by Tier 2 graduates at 46.1 per cent, and Tier 3 graduates at 43.4 per cent. This disparity underscores the need for educational institutions to modernise curricula and provide industry-aligned training.

Regional differences persist as well. Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand report the highest employability rates, while Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam, and Telangana also rank among the top ten states. Meanwhile, the gender gap in employability remains relatively small, with male graduates at 43.4 per cent and female graduates at 41.7 per cent.

Beyond technical expertise, employers are increasingly prioritizing soft skills such as communication, critical thinking, and leadership. As AI-driven automation replaces routine tasks, businesses are looking for candidates who can adapt, collaborate effectively, and demonstrate problem-solving abilities.

Yet, the specter of layoffs continues to loom over the global job market. While AI is creating new opportunities, it is also prompting businesses to restructure aggressively. Amazon recently laid off dozens of employees in its communications department, citing the need to "move faster, increase ownership, and bring teams closer to customers." Meanwhile, Meta has announced a five per cent workforce reduction, targeting low performers as it prepares for what CEO Mark Zuckerberg called an "intense year." These layoffs indicate that while AI is driving innovation, it is also eliminating certain job functions, particularly in roles that can be automated.

For Indian graduates, these trends signal the need for a proactive approach to skill-building. AI expertise is no longer just an advantage—it is becoming a necessity. The job market is growing increasingly competitive, with employers expecting candidates to combine technical proficiency with adaptability and cross-functional skills.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business Solutions

Get a Lifetime of Powerful PDF Tools That Won't Give You a PDF Headache

Banish frustrating PDF issues forever and just breeze through all of the old problems with editing, formatting, converting, annotating and more.

By Entrepreneur Store
News and Trends

Google Launches its Largest Office in India to Fuel AI Innovations

The new campus in Bengaluru marks a significant milestone in Google's journey, marking the technological paradigm shift underway with AI

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Probus Smart Things Closes USD 5 Mn Funding Led by Unicorn India Ventures

With the fresh funds, Probus aims to scale its smart grid communication tech, integrate AI into networking solutions, and expand dual communication modules for smart metering across multiple Indian states.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Thought Leaders

24 Signs You're Destined to Become a Millionaire

Start making money at a young age. Warren Buffett sold packets of gum to his neighbors at age six!

By John Rampton
Business News

'Unprecedented in Our 53-Year History': Southwest Airlines Announces Its First Mass Layoffs Ever

The airline is eliminating 15% of its corporate workforce, including many in senior leadership positions.

By Sherin Shibu