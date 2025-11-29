The discussions also noted that the GDP is growing at 6.5 per cent, but the healthcare sector is growing twice that pace at 13 per cent, aided by higher disposable incomes, increased health awareness, demographic shifts, and chronic disease prevalence.

Alkemi Growth Capital, a healthcare-focused growth investor, hosted a closed-door gathering with 15 portfolio company founders, senior venture capitalists, private equity investors, and healthcare operators to discuss sectoral shifts and emerging investment opportunities in India's rapidly expanding healthcare industry.

An investor panel featuring Ritesh Chandra of Avendus, Dheeraj Jain, Founder – RedCliffe Labs and angel investor, Mayur Sirdesai of Somerset Indus Capital Partners, and Sajith Pai of Blume Ventures highlighted key investment patterns, such as over the last decade, 40 per cent of private equity investment in India has flowed into hospitals, pharmaceuticals, and RCM (Revenue Cycle Management) enablers.

The discussions also noted that the GDP is growing at 6.5 per cent, but the healthcare sector is growing twice that pace at 13 per cent, aided by higher disposable incomes, increased health awareness, demographic shifts, and chronic disease prevalence.

In light of the IPO boom being witnessed in India, 10 per cent of all public listings have been in the healthcare sector, showcasing a strong exit potential for investors.

The discussions also noted that between FY19 and FY25, India's healthcare sector recorded USD 21.5 billion from 1,513 transactions, signaling strong investor confidence and sustained entrepreneurial activity.

Alka Goel, Managing Partner at Alkemi, said, "We at Alkemi back founders who fuse courage with execution. Courage to reimagine what's possible in various sub-sectors, and the relentless bias to action required to outpace incumbents. In India's healthcare and wellness ecosystem, these aren't aspirational values; they're the defining line between building category leaders and blending into the noise."

Discussions also highlighted that the definition of "health" in India has expanded sharply toward preventive wellness, with consumers now prioritizing hygiene, nutrition, early diagnostics, and evidence-based care. Portfolio companies, such as Pee Safe and RedCliffe Labs, are poised to reflect this shift.

The convene also noted India's historical dependence on imports, where nearly 80 per cent of medical devices are still imported, but it is gradually shifting.

As per IBEF, the Indian medical devices market is projected to reach USD 50 billion by 2030. The government's PLI scheme for medical devices worth INR 3,420 crore is also accelerating local manufacturing and technology development.