India's Manufacturing Sector Gains Momentum, Hits 10-Month High in April: PMI Data A major driver behind the recent improvement in output growth was a sharp increase in new business.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Indian manufacturing industry rose at a sharp rate after 10 months in April 2025 on the back of strong demand and output, a recently released HSBC survey stated.

Total sales were supported by the second fastest upturn in international orders since March 2011. This upturn was accompanied by a substantial increase in employment and purchasing activity, the survey revealed.

"Despite rising only marginally from 58.1 in March to 58.2 in April, the seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed the strongest improvement in the health of the sector for ten months," the survey noted.

"Robust demand for Indian goods boosted firms' pricing power, with selling charges hiked to the greatest degree since October 2013. This was despite a modest uptick in input costs," it added.

A major driver behind the recent improvement in output growth was a sharp increase in new business. Although the pace remained largely unchanged from March, it was still the second-fastest expansion recorded in the past nine months. Survey respondents credited this growth to stronger demand both domestically and internationally.

The survey stated that new orders from overseas rose at their fastest pace in over 14 years, excluding a brief spike in January, marking a strong start to the 2025–26 fiscal year. Companies reported rising demand from regions including Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas.

"The notable increase in new export orders in April may indicate a potential shift in production to India, as businesses adapt to the evolving trade landscape and US tariff announcements. Manufacturing output growth strengthened to a ten-month high on robust orders. Input prices increased slightly faster, but the impact on margins could be more than offset by the much-faster rise in output prices, of which the index jumped to the highest level since October 2013," said Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist, HSBC.

Meanwhile, input prices rose at the fastest pace in four months during April, with firms mentioning higher building maintenance, labour, leather, paper, rubber, steel and transportation costs.

"That said, the rate of inflation was moderate and below that seen for selling charges. The strength of new order inflows also led to another accumulation of outstanding business. Although slight, the rate of increase was at a 15-month high," the survey noted.

As new business picked up, companies ramped up their purchasing activity to keep pace. A big part of this increase in buying was also driven by efforts to build up inventories. In fact, input stocks rose at their fastest rate since August 2024. On the flip side, finished goods inventories saw a sharp decline, falling at the quickest pace in nearly three-and-a-half years, as firms cleared out existing stock to meet demand.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Entrepreneurs

Can Blusmart Be Rescued From the Gensol Saga?

Once hailed as the next game changer in EV Mobility, Blusmart made it to our special IPs last year securing the cover for the momentum it showed.

By Punita Sabharwal
News and Trends

Amitabh Bachchan Enters Gaming, Co-Founds Tara Gaming with Amish Tripathi and Nouredine Abboud

The trailer teases sweeping landscapes, mythical creatures, formidable warriors, and an immersive storyline—brought to life with cinematic polish and technical brilliance.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

AI Is Already Writing About 30% of Code at Microsoft and Google. Here's What It Means for Software Engineers.

Big Tech is spending tens of billions of dollars on AI infrastructure.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

I Wish I Knew These Four Things Before Starting My Own Business

Starting a business is hard work to say the least. These are four lessons I wish someone had shared with me before going solo, so I'm here to share them with you.

By Amy M Chambers
News and Trends

Ather's IPO Receives Subdued Response, Experts Cite Overvaluation Among Concerns

Retail investors led the IPO with a 1.78 times subscription, with Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at a 1.70 times subscription. Only 66 per cent of the allotted portion was subscribed by Non-Institutional Buyers (NIBs). The IPO overall was subscribed by 1.43 times.

By Prince Kariappa