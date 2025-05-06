India's M&E Sector: A Digital Powerhouse on the Rise By 2027, digital media is expected to grow to INR 1,107 billion, firmly securing its place at the heart of India's entertainment economy

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

India's media and entertainment sector is undergoing a remarkable transformation, driven by a perfect storm of digital expansion, artificial intelligence (AI), and a growing demand for regional content. In 2024, the industry crossed INR 2.5 trillion (USD 29.4 billion), contributing 0.73 per cent to the country's GDP. What's even more telling is that advertising still makes up just 0.38 per cent of GDP—pointing to an untapped opportunity, especially as digital formats take over, noted the EY report "A Studio Called India" in collaboration with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

With over 562 million active smartphones, more than 900 million broadband connections, and 30 million connected TVs, digital entertainment in India isn't just thriving—it's booming. Additionally, Big Tech players such as Google, Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft are using India's mobile-first user base to test new digital experiences that blend payments, content, and emerging tech—Netflix even piloted its mobile-only plan in India before taking it global.

By 2027, digital media is expected to grow to INR 1,107 billion (USD 13 billion), firmly securing its place at the heart of India's entertainment economy.

But perhaps the most exciting shift is being driven by AI. From how stories are told to how they're monetised, AI is reshaping the creative landscape. Indian studios are rapidly adopting AI—not just as a back-end support system but as a front-line creative partner. AI is now helping teams produce videos, generate music, design visuals, and localise global content with unprecedented speed.

Shantanu Narayen, Chairman and CEO of Adobe, captured this shift well at the WAVES Summit 2025, saying, "Generative AI is enabling Indian creators to transcend traditional mediums… AI is not replacing creativity—it's amplifying it." He added that with more than 500 million Indians consuming online content—much of it in regional languages—India's creative potential is expanding rapidly.

This shift isn't just about tools; it's about changing how we work. Richard Kerris, Vice President at NVIDIA, noted how what once took teams of artists hours or even days to create can now be achieved with AI in minutes. Yet, he offered a gentle reminder: "Just because we all have a camera on our phone doesn't make us all great photographers." AI can empower, but the craft still matters. Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director of NVIDIA India, echoed this, saying, "Creative people live their work. AI doesn't replace that—it enables it."

Across Indian studios, this mindset is taking hold. India's creative economy is no longer just catching up—it's shaping global trends. As the M&E sector races toward INR 3.07 trillion (USD 36.1 billion) by 2027, the fusion of creativity and AI could very well become India's next big cultural export.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

This Couple Used Their Savings to Start a Small Business. A Smart Strategy Helped Make It a Multimillion-Dollar Success.

Haley and Adam Weidenbaum launched Everhem to address an overlooked issue in the interior design space.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

I Walked Away From a Corporate Career to Start My Own Small Business — Here's Why You Should Do the Same

I've followed my instincts over expectations, embracing risk and reinvention to build a life that's truly mine.

By Kaloyan Gospodinov
News and Trends

Smaller, Smarter, Stronger: How SLMs Are Fueling India's Grassroots Tech Growth

India's linguistic diversity, regional disparities, and mobile-first user base make SLMs particularly compelling

By Shivani Tiwari
News and Trends

Meet the Indicorns: 202 Startups That Scaled with Profitability

Focusing on the sectoral trends, Fintech (50 startups), E-commerce (16), and Logistics (13) are leading India's profit-first growth. Regionally, Delhi NCR emerged at the top with 51 Indicorns, followed by Bengaluru (42) and Mumbai (35).

By Minakshi Sangwan
Growth Strategies

From Rounding Error To Top 10 Markets of Salesforce: How Arundhati Bhattacharya Changed the Growth Story

With a plan of action to further expand the business, Arundhati Bhattacharya, president and CEO, Salesforce, South Asia, shares the 2025 outlook for the tech behemoth in India

By Shrabona Ghosh