Market sentiment in India's private capital investment sector has improved, alongside rising compensation levels, according to Heidrick & Struggles' 2024 Asia Pacific Private Capital Investment Professional Compensation Survey India is among the Asia Pacific economies showing positive market sentiment, alongside Australia, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

According to the report, 53 per cent of respondents in India indicated an improved market outlook, a significant increase from the high-30 per cent range recorded two years ago. The shift is attributed to regulatory reforms that have strengthened investor confidence, increased domestic participation, and reduced dependence on foreign capital inflows.

"India has demonstrated resilience in the face of global challenges, emerging as an opportunity-rich private capital landscape," said Shadi El Farr, Regional Managing Partner of the Financial Services Practice for Asia Pacific and the Middle East at Heidrick & Struggles. He also noted that compensation levels remain competitive, with an increasing demand for leaders who can navigate the evolving financial landscape.

Hiring activity in India's private capital sector has remained strong—63 per cent of respondents saw an increase in base compensation in 2024, while 50 per cent reported growth in bonus payments.

Although India's compensation levels are still lower than in some other Asia Pacific markets, they have seen consistent growth. The most notable increase was at the associate and senior associate levels, where median total cash compensation rose from USD 90,000 in 2023 to USD 135,000 in 2024. The report links this rise to continued private equity investment and increased competition for skilled professionals.

"As India continues to scale as a key player in APAC private capital, the importance of retaining top talent and cultivating leadership agility cannot be overstated," said Ritu Khandelia, Partner of Financial Services Practice and Private Equity Practice in Mumbai at Heidrick & Struggles.