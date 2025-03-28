India's Semiconductor Demand Expected to Reach $110 Billion by 2030: MeitY Secretary A major highlight of the roadshow was the unveiling of over 100 intellectual properties (IPs) and 50 groundbreaking technologies, alongside 35 promising startups.

India took a major step toward strengthening its semiconductor ecosystem with the launch of its first Nano Electronics Roadshow in March at the National Science Seminar Complex, IISc Bengaluru. Organized by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in collaboration with leading institutions such as IISc Bengaluru, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Guwahati, the event underscored India's ambition to become a global leader in semiconductor innovation.

A major highlight of the roadshow was the unveiling of over 100 intellectual properties (IPs) and 50 groundbreaking technologies, alongside 35 promising startups. All these innovations are backed by six state-of-the-art nanoelectronics centers established across the country. This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, emphasizing India's self-reliance in advanced semiconductor technology and chip manufacturing.

S Krishnan, secretary, MeitY, highlighted the role of MeitY's Nano Centers in talent development, aiming to build a semiconductor-ready workforce of 85,000 professionals. "A key focus of the ministry is aligning various efforts to advance the India Semiconductor Mission, one of the world's most extensive subsidy and grant programs. With nearly 70-75 per cent of investments in major semiconductor facilities coming from taxpayer money, every Indian is a stakeholder in this mission. Infact, 20 per cent of the workforce in semiconductor design is in India. Ensuring its success is a collective responsibility shared by the government, industry, and academia." He further added, "India's semiconductor demand, currently at $45-50 billion, is expected to reach $100-110 billion by 2030."

Abhishek Singh, additional secretary, MeitY, stressed the transformative power of technology and the role of industry-academia partnerships in shaping the sector's growth. "Under the India AI mission, through the INUP program and other initiatives, startups, entrepreneurs, and researchers are solving real-world problems, driving India to the forefront of cutting-edge technology," he remarked.

The event also served as a platform for collaborations, resulting in the signing of four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between academia and industry. These included IISc's partnerships with KAS Technologies and Antigone Solutions Private Limited, as well as agreements between the Center for Nano Science and Engineering and the India Electronics & Semiconductor Association (IESA). Additionally, Madnani Chemdist Novatech LLP inked a deal with Primary Healthtech Private Limited, further strengthening industry-academic ties.

Another key attraction of the roadshow was the demonstration of 48 pioneering tech projects presented by students from the Nano Centers. These cutting-edge developments showcased India's deep-tech advancements, highlighting the potential of homegrown talent in revolutionizing semiconductor and nanoelectronics technology.
