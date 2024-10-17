Scindia outlined the government's commitment to bridging the digital divide, citing a $10 billion investment in the BharatNet project over the past three years.

India's advancements in telecom technology are at the forefront, positioning the country as a future leader in global telecommunications. From indigenous 4G and 5G technologies to an unwavering focus on rural connectivity, India is leveraging digital inclusion as a key driver of economic growth. The collaboration between public and private sectors, coupled with an aggressive push toward local manufacturing, sets the stage for India to lead the world into the next era of telecom advancements, including 6G.

Scindia inaugurated two pivotal events; the world telecommunication standardization assembly (WTSA) and the India Mobile Congress (IMC). For the first time, India is hosting the WTSA, aiming to influence global telecom standards. "With over 3,200 delegates from more than 160 countries, this is the highest participation in WTSA history," Scindia remarked. He declared India's ambition is to be a leader in 6G technology. "With the Bharat 6G Alliance, we aim to secure 10 per cent of global patents related to 6G standardization. We followed the world in 4G, walked alongside it in 5G, and will lead it in 6G."

Highlighting the transformative power of telecom, Scindia pointed to the success of direct benefit transfers (DBT), which now process over 10 million transactions daily. He also outlined the government's commitment to bridging the digital divide, citing a $10 billion investment in the BharatNet project over the past three years.

Dr. Neeraj Mittal, secretary of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), emphasized India's growing role in global telecom innovation. "India is becoming a focal point for global innovation in technologies. The IMC and ITU-WTSA are playing crucial roles in showcasing products, setting standards, and driving collaboration. As a leader in the 6G Alliance, India aims to collaborate with partners to advance research, standardization and public-private partnerships. Joint research efforts, policy harmonization and the development of skilled manpower are key priorities. Through these initiatives, India seeks to position itself as a global leader in 6G technology and drive innovation and development." Mittal said.

While celebrating India's rapid deployment of 5G, Lt. Gen. AK Bhatt (Retd.), DG, ISpA, highlighted the stark reality of the digital divide. "Forty percent of India's population, nearly twice the population of the United States, remains offline," Bhatt noted, stressing the challenges of bringing connectivity to rural areas. He pointed to satellite communication as a key to overcoming these obstacles, with the satellite market in India expected to see explosive growth, potentially reaching two million users by 2025.

N.G. Subramaniam, chairman of Bharat 6G Alliance, discussed the future of human-machine connections, emphasizing that seamless innovation is the key to unlocking the potential of emerging technologies. "A reliable, secure and trusted next-gen network is essential to bring these ideas to fruition," Subramaniam explained, envisioning a future driven by collaborative research and technological advancements.

India's telecom journey is a testament to its resilience, vision and ability to lead on the global stage. With ambitious plans for 6G and AI, the nation is positioning itself as a trailblazer in the digital age. The minister was speaking at the India Mobile Congress 2024.