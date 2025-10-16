IndiGo & Digi Yatra Inks Pact For a Seamless Travel Experience The feature allows IndiGo app users to share their boarding pass with the Digi Yatra app

IndiGo and Digi Yatra, have completed an app-to-app integration enabling sharing of boarding passes between their respective mobile applications. The airline claims to be amongst the first airlines to adopt this technology and remain focused on leveraging innovation.

"Every year, we fly millions of customers who trust us for our promise of a safe, on-time, and hassle-free travel experience. This partnership with Digi Yatra takes our commitment to customer convenience a step further by enabling a smooth, contactless boarding journey. We are thrilled to be amongst the first airlines to adopt this technology and remain focused on leveraging innovation to make air travel simpler, faster, and more enjoyable for everyone," said Neetan Chopra, Chief Digital and Information Officer, IndiGo.

This partnership will help flyers share their boarding pass directly with the Digi Yatra app by clicking "Share with Digi Yatra" in the IndiGo app after completing their web check-in. This will eliminate the need to manually scan the QR code on their physical boarding pass or upload them digitally. The process is designed to ensure that user consent is obtained at every step, and only necessary details are shared with Digi Yatra airport verifiers.

"Our mission is to transform air travel into a seamless, secure, and paperless experience for every passenger. This collaboration with IndiGo marks a significant milestone in that journey. By integrating our technology directly with IndiGo's app, we are enabling travelers to enjoy faster check-ins, smoother boarding, and enhanced convenience. As more airlines and airports embrace our ecosystem, we will continue to innovate and support India's vision for digital transformation in travel," said Suresh Khadakbhavi, CEO of Digi Yatra Foundation.

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to embrace technology to enhance passenger convenience.
