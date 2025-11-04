IndiGo Q2 Results: Loss Widens to INR 2,582 Crore The airline reported a loss due to higher expenses, including a large foreign exchange loss

Peiter Elbers, CEO, IndiGo

The second quarter is traditionally a slow moving quarter, Peiter Elbers, CEO, IndiGo had told Entrepreneur India in an interaction during August. Cut to quarter ended September 30, 2025, the airline reported a loss of INR 2,582 crore compared with INR 986.7 crore during the same period, a year ago. Excluding forex impact, IndiGo reported a net profit of INR 104 crore, compared with a net loss of INR 754 crore last year.

"Our optimized capacity deployment has enabled us to deliver a 10 per cent growth in topline revenue and excluding impact of currency movement, an operational profit of INR 104 crore as compared to an operational loss last year," said Pieter Elbers.

The year began with significant external challenges across the industry, but stabilization in July and a strong recovery through August and September, helped the company to offset some pressure. "Looking ahead, we have scaled up our operational plans for the second half to meet demand and continue driving growth. With that we have nudged up our capacity guidance for full financial year 2026 to early teens growth," he added.

Driven by strong operational execution and optimized capacity deployment, IndiGo reported total revenue of INR 195,995 million, a 10 per cent growth on a year over year basis, in the second quarter.

IndiGo ended the quarter with a fleet of 417 aircraft and daily operations of 2,244 flights. The airline closed September with total cash of INR 53,515 crore and total debt, including capitalised lease liabilities, of INR 74,814 crore. Total expenses for the quarter ended September 2025 were INR 220,812 million, an increase of 18.3 per cent over the same quarter last year.
