Although IndiGo touched new milestones as it operated a peak of 2,200 daily flights and served a record 31.1 million passengers during the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), it reported an 18.6 per cent drop in consolidated net profit for the quarter. The net profit in the quarter stood at INR 2,448.8 crore from INR 2,998.1 reported during the same period last year. The lower profit was attributed to a shift in the festival season, which had boosted demand during the base quarter, the company reported in an exchange filing.

"We delivered a strong third quarter of the financial year 2025, both operationally and financially. We reported a total income of INR 230 billion, reflecting a growth of 15 percent and profit excluding the impact of currency movement of INR 38.5 billion. Including currency impact, we reported a profit of INR 24.5 billion highlighting effective execution of our clear and well-defined strategy. These results were driven by robust demand in the market and our ability to cater to that demand supported by lower fuel prices. We will continue the growth path to offer our customers with options to conveniently fly to the destination of their choice," said Pieter Elbers, CEO, IndiGo.

Total income for the quarter ended December 2024 was INR 229,928 million, an increase of 14.6 per cent over the same period last year. For the quarter, our passenger ticket revenues were INR 192,678 million, an increase of 12.3 per cent and ancillary revenues were INR 21,531 million, an increase of 22.3 per cent compared to the same period last year.

As of 31st December 2024, the airline has a fleet of 437 aircraft including 45 A320 CEOs (19 damp lease and 6 secondary leases), 199 A320 NEOs, 128 A321 NEOs, 48 ATRs, 3 A321 freighters, 12 B737 (damp lease) and 2 B777 (damp lease); a net increase of 27 passenger aircraft during the quarter.