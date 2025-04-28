The service is initially being rolled out in Bengaluru, with plans to expand to Delhi NCR by May and across the country within the next 12 to 15 months.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Indofast Energy and Green Tiger Mobility on Friday announced a strategic partnership aimed at fast-tracking India's shift to electric mobility.

Together, they plan to address the country's massive fleet of over 300 million petrol-powered two-wheelers by offering an affordable, seamless, and eco-friendly retrofit solution.

Under the partnership, riders can convert their existing two-wheelers to electric by using Green Tiger Mobility's ARAI-approved conversion kits. Post-conversion, they will gain access to Indofast Energy's robust battery-swapping network, eliminating the common hurdles of range anxiety and long charging times.

"Our retrofit solution, powered by Indofast's swappable batteries, bridges the gap between sustainability and practicality—giving people an easy way to embrace electric without replacing their trusted rides," said Ashish Dokania, Founder, Green Tiger Mobility.

Currently, the solution is available for the 11 highest-selling scooter models from leading brands like Hero, Honda, Suzuki, TVS, and Yamaha, including popular models such as the Activa, Jupiter, and Fascino. The service is initially being rolled out in Bengaluru, with plans to expand to Delhi NCR by May and across the country within the next 12 to 15 months.

Starting with quick commerce delivery executives, the initiative will later extend to the broader mass market, making electric conversions accessible to all.

"Imagine your reliable petrol scooter, reborn as a sleek, battery-swappable EV. No new vehicle purchase, just a smart, sustainable upgrade! This partnership is a significant step towards green mobility for a cleaner India, while reducing fuel costs, cutting emissions, and supporting India's EV adoption goals. We look forward to the change this partnership will bring in the lives of millions of gig workers," said Rajat Malhan, Senior Vice President, Indofast Energy.