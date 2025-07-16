The Rights Issue was structured at a ratio of 67 shares for every 267 shares held, priced at INR 10 per share.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd, an AI-driven fintech leader, has successfully concluded its INR 700 crore Rights Issue. The offering, which closed on July 11, 2025, received an overwhelming response from investors and was oversubscribed by 1.40 times. This strong participation reflects investor confidence in the company's AI-driven strategy and its continued expansion in the digital payments sector.

The Rights Issue was structured at a ratio of 67 shares for every 267 shares held, priced at INR 10 per share. This price included a premium of INR 9 per share. Eligible equity shareholders had the opportunity to subscribe to approximately four new shares for every one held on the record date. The response was robust across the investor spectrum, with participation from promoters, institutions, high-net-worth individuals, and retail investors.

In a meeting held on July 15, 2025, the Rights Issue Committee approved the allotment of 69,99,85,723 partly paid-up equity shares. Each share was priced at INR 10, with INR 5 received on application and the remaining amount to be paid on future calls determined by the Board or Committee.

Vishal Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director of Infibeam Avenues Ltd, said, "We are sincerely grateful for the overwhelming support and confidence shown by our shareholders. Their belief in our strategic vision motivates us to continue building innovative, AI-powered platforms and solutions for India and beyond. The funds raised will further strengthen our balance sheet and enable us to invest in key growth areas, including AI-driven products, digital payment solutions, and selective acquisitions aligned with our vision."

The net proceeds from the issue are intended for investments in Phronetic.AI, the company's agentic AI and video intelligence arm; expansion of RediffPay to enhance UPI and digital financial services; development of RediffOne, an enterprise AI and e-commerce platform; strategic acquisitions aligned with the company's vision; and establishing edge data centers across India.

Infibeam Avenues claims to have processed INR 7.0 trillion in transactions during FY24 and serves over 10 million clients globally. Its operations extend to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Australia, the United States, and Oman.

The subscription figures are provisional and subject to reconciliation and final allotment confirmation in accordance with SEBI guidelines.