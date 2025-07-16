Infibeam Avenues Closes INR 700 Cr Rights Issue The Rights Issue was structured at a ratio of 67 shares for every 267 shares held, priced at INR 10 per share.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Vishal Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director of Infibeam Avenues

Infibeam Avenues Ltd, an AI-driven fintech leader, has successfully concluded its INR 700 crore Rights Issue. The offering, which closed on July 11, 2025, received an overwhelming response from investors and was oversubscribed by 1.40 times. This strong participation reflects investor confidence in the company's AI-driven strategy and its continued expansion in the digital payments sector.

The Rights Issue was structured at a ratio of 67 shares for every 267 shares held, priced at INR 10 per share. This price included a premium of INR 9 per share. Eligible equity shareholders had the opportunity to subscribe to approximately four new shares for every one held on the record date. The response was robust across the investor spectrum, with participation from promoters, institutions, high-net-worth individuals, and retail investors.

In a meeting held on July 15, 2025, the Rights Issue Committee approved the allotment of 69,99,85,723 partly paid-up equity shares. Each share was priced at INR 10, with INR 5 received on application and the remaining amount to be paid on future calls determined by the Board or Committee.

Vishal Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director of Infibeam Avenues Ltd, said, "We are sincerely grateful for the overwhelming support and confidence shown by our shareholders. Their belief in our strategic vision motivates us to continue building innovative, AI-powered platforms and solutions for India and beyond. The funds raised will further strengthen our balance sheet and enable us to invest in key growth areas, including AI-driven products, digital payment solutions, and selective acquisitions aligned with our vision."

The net proceeds from the issue are intended for investments in Phronetic.AI, the company's agentic AI and video intelligence arm; expansion of RediffPay to enhance UPI and digital financial services; development of RediffOne, an enterprise AI and e-commerce platform; strategic acquisitions aligned with the company's vision; and establishing edge data centers across India.

Infibeam Avenues claims to have processed INR 7.0 trillion in transactions during FY24 and serves over 10 million clients globally. Its operations extend to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Australia, the United States, and Oman.

The subscription figures are provisional and subject to reconciliation and final allotment confirmation in accordance with SEBI guidelines.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

What Led to the Fall of the US's Once Most Valued Startup?

The first reports of WeWork's financial decision made rounds in August when it said there were "substantial doubts" about continuing operations

By Paromita Gupta
Side Hustle

This 29-Year-Old's Side Hustle Brought People 'to the Dark Green Side.' It Made $10,000 Within 2 Days and Sees 6 Figures a Month.

Nikki Seaman began work on her business when the pandemic led to grocery store shutdowns.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Perplexity CEO Says AI Coding Tools Cut Work Time From 'Four Days to Literally One Hour'

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas said that the startup's engineers are using AI coding tools.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

CosMoss, The Wedding Company, and Aquila Clouds Raise Early-Stage Funding

The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

E-Scooters vs E-Bikes: Who's Winning India's Two-Wheeler EV Race?

For now, e-scooters continue to dominate volume sales. But looking ahead, the market won't swing definitively one way. The real outcome lies in segmentation.

By Aditya Pran Mahanta