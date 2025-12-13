The board also approved the appointment of Neharika Vohra as an Additional Women Director in a non executive and independent capacity for a five year term starting December 11, 2025.

Infibeam Avenues has announced plans to change its name to AvenuesAI Ltd as part of a broader shift in its business strategy, signalling a stronger focus on artificial intelligence driven digital payments and financial technology.

The proposal has received in principle approval from the company's board and will be implemented after receiving the required statutory and regulatory clearances.

The company said the new name reflects its transition from being largely a payments and e-commerce infrastructure provider to an organisation centred on AI led solutions in the payments and fintech space. While the corporate name is proposed to change, the CCAvenue brand will continue as the primary identity for its payment gateway and merchant services.

At the same board meeting, Infibeam Avenues outlined a leadership transition. Vishwas Patel, who currently serves as Joint Managing Director, is set to be elevated to the role of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Vishal Mehta will continue as Chairman and Managing Director, with a focus on long term strategy and guiding the company's AI focused roadmap.

The board also approved the appointment of Neharika Vohra as an Additional Women Director in a non executive and independent capacity for a five year term starting December 11, 2025. Vohra has previously held leadership roles in entrepreneurship programmes at IIMA Ventures.

Infibeam Avenues operates in India and overseas markets including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Australia and the United States, and works with major banks in Oman. The company reported 84 percent revenue growth in the first half of FY26 and a 26 percent year on year rise in total payment value. In FY25, it processed transactions worth INR 8.67 trillion and served over 10 million merchants and enterprise customers.