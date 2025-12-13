Infibeam Avenues to Become AvenuesAI, Appoints Vishwas Patel as MD and CEO The board also approved the appointment of Neharika Vohra as an Additional Women Director in a non executive and independent capacity for a five year term starting December 11, 2025.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Vishwas Patel

Infibeam Avenues has announced plans to change its name to AvenuesAI Ltd as part of a broader shift in its business strategy, signalling a stronger focus on artificial intelligence driven digital payments and financial technology.

The proposal has received in principle approval from the company's board and will be implemented after receiving the required statutory and regulatory clearances.

The company said the new name reflects its transition from being largely a payments and e-commerce infrastructure provider to an organisation centred on AI led solutions in the payments and fintech space. While the corporate name is proposed to change, the CCAvenue brand will continue as the primary identity for its payment gateway and merchant services.

At the same board meeting, Infibeam Avenues outlined a leadership transition. Vishwas Patel, who currently serves as Joint Managing Director, is set to be elevated to the role of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Vishal Mehta will continue as Chairman and Managing Director, with a focus on long term strategy and guiding the company's AI focused roadmap.

The board also approved the appointment of Neharika Vohra as an Additional Women Director in a non executive and independent capacity for a five year term starting December 11, 2025. Vohra has previously held leadership roles in entrepreneurship programmes at IIMA Ventures.

Infibeam Avenues operates in India and overseas markets including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Australia and the United States, and works with major banks in Oman. The company reported 84 percent revenue growth in the first half of FY26 and a 26 percent year on year rise in total payment value. In FY25, it processed transactions worth INR 8.67 trillion and served over 10 million merchants and enterprise customers.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae