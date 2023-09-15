Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Inflection Point Ventures has announced a full exit from Koovers with 47% IRR. As per the company, IPV has achieved 2.1 times MoM from this exit within 22 months of investing in the Company. The exit comes at the back of Koovers acquisition by German automotive giant Schaeffler India for over INR 142 crore.

"At IPV, we're dedicated to working closely with founders to create lasting value. With Koovers, we went beyond the business aspect to enhance their overall market perception in a rapidly evolving sector. We're not just advisers; we're connectors and active partners in every business decision. We work with the founders closely to actively influence outcomes by being fully engaged throughout the journey as opposed to signing a cheque and playing a passive role," said Mitesh Shah, co-founder, Inflection Point Ventures.

The early-stage focused angel platform has delivered 22 partial exits and 12 full exits to their investors with promising returns so far. In 2022, IPV continued its trend of success with 12 exits, delivering a 160% IRR to investors. This followed an exceptional 2021, during which IPV achieved 13 exits with 190% IRR, the statement noted.

"IPV was a pillar for us during our fund raise and M&A stage - with Mitesh playing a pivotal role in the whole process," said Sandeep Begur, CEO, Koovers.

Koovers, a B2B e-commerce platform, streamlines genuine auto part supply to independent workshops and the aftermarket. With a focus on convenience and efficiency, it aims to expand its offerings and improve the automotive aftermarket supply chain.