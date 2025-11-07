Inflection Point Ventures Leads INR 10 Cr Funding in Home Décor Startup The Artment The round also saw participation from Siyaram Family Office, ESV, Capitar Ventures, and other investors.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Aanchal Agarwal and Aditya Agarwal, Co-founders of The Artment

Home décor and lifestyle brand The Artment has raised INR 10 crore in a pre-Series A funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The round also saw participation from Siyaram Family Office, ESV, Capitar Ventures, and other investors.

IPV made its investment in this round through IPV International by using the GIFT City route.

The Gurugram-based company had earlier secured USD 527,000 in a seed funding round from Harshit Poddar and other investors.

The new funds will be used for expanding product categories, developing its technology platform 'Art Lab,' and enhancing sales channels.

Founded in 2019 by Aditya Agarwal and Aanchal Agarwal, The Artment offers a range of artistic home furnishings such as wall art, dining, and lighting products inspired by different art movements.

The brand claims to have built a strong presence online through its website and major e-commerce platforms, and it has also entered offline luxury retail in collaboration with Taj Hotels.

Aditya Agarwal, founder and chief executive officer of The Artment, said that the company's data-driven platform Art Lab helps it identify evolving consumer preferences and introduce suitable product assortments efficiently.

India's home and living market is currently valued at USD 3.7 billion and is growing at a rate of 15% annually, with around 12% of sales taking place online.

The Artment stated that it is EBITDA positive and aims to achieve INR 100 crore in annual recurring revenue within six months. The company has a repeat customer rate of 20% and a supply network spread across key art and manufacturing hubs such as Moradabad, Khurja, Firozabad, and Jodhpur.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Marketing

7 Ps of Marketing and How They Apply to Your Marketing Mix

Looking for picture perfect marketing formulas that will likely outlast and adapt to any trend? Read on.

By Brian Tracy
News and Trends

Ayurvedic Kids Wellness Brand BabyOrgano Secures INR 20 Cr Funding

It has set a target of reaching INR 100 crore in revenue by the financial year 2027.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

The One Trait That Separates Successful Fintech Founders From the Rest

Strategic preparation helps fintech leaders navigate long periods of quiet persistence and seize opportunities when growth accelerates.

By Ifelade Ayodele
Thought Leaders

50 Side Hustle Ideas to Make Extra Money in 2025

Do you need some extra cash? Here are 50 side hustles for making money on the side. From freelancing to selling products, find out how to earn extra income today.

By R.L. Adams
Leadership

The Fundamentals of Team Motivation — How to Inspire and Energize Your Employees

Motivation isn't just a corporate buzzword; it's the key to long-lasting, fulfilled employees who will take your company to the next level.

By Cyrus Claffey