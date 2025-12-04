Inflection Point Ventures Leads INR 3 Cr Round in TIDA Sports The fresh capital will support its expansion into five states and 30 cities while also helping it upgrade its technology platforms.

TIDA Sports, a multi sports training and coaching platform, has raised INR 3 crore in a seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The startup said the fresh capital will support its expansion into five states and 30 cities while also helping it upgrade its technology platforms. The funds will further be used to strengthen its B2B operations, onboard additional coaches and scale on ground marketing activities.

Founded in 2023 by Adit Goel, Sumeet Malik, Priyansh Matta and Sanchit Budhiraja, TIDA Sports focuses on nurturing young talent in the sports ecosystem. The platform offers structured coaching programs and certified trainers with a model designed to balance sports development with academic priorities. It operates within the youth sports training and development segment which is witnessing rapid growth as interest in organised sports continues to rise.

Industry research suggests that India's sports sector could grow from its current valuation of around USD 52 billion to USD 130 billion by 2030. The global sports technology market is also expected to triple and reach close to USD 61.7 billion by the end of the decade.

The Chandigarh-based startup partners with schools and collaborates with local sports bodies and academies to make training venues and competitive tournaments more accessible. It has worked with institutions such as GD Goenka, DPS, DAV and Aravali to enhance their sports programs. So far, the startup claims to have organised over 100 tournaments and has supported the development of players who have represented their states and the country at elite competitions.

TIDA Sports currently operates across Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana with centers in multiple cities including Dehradun, Chandigarh tricity, Jalandhar and Amritsar. With more than 150 academies, it aims to expand into major urban centres and strengthen the sports development network across India.
