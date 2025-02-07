In partnership with Temasek, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, the new fund is expected to exceed INR 2,000 crore (USD 230 million).

Consumer internet company Info Edge India has committed INR 1,000 crore (USD 115 million) to its latest venture capital initiative, IE Venture Investment Fund III, as per its BSE filings on Thursday.

In partnership with Temasek, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, the new fund is expected to exceed INR 2,000 crore (USD 230 million). The fund will primarily target early-stage startups across sectors like consumer internet, fintech, edtech, and software, reinforcing Info Edge's position as a key player in the Indian venture capital ecosystem.

Info Edge employs a hybrid investment approach, combining direct investments from its balance sheet with structured bets through dedicated funds. This model has enabled the company to nurture startups while maintaining a strategic focus on scaling high-growth businesses.

The company's venture capital journey was formalised in 2020 with the launch of Info Edge Ventures, a USD 100 million fund co-sponsored by Temasek. Since then, it has expanded its portfolio with investments in high-profile startups, including Zomato, Policybazaar, and NoBroker. Notably, Info Edge's stake in Zomato, acquired for just INR 4.7 crore, grew exponentially, earning over INR 3,000 crore during Zomato's 2021 IPO.

Despite occasional setbacks, such as write-offs in 4B Networks and ShopKirana, Info Edge remains committed to its investment strategy. The company has deployed over INR 2,000 crore (USD 250 million) in startups, leveraging its operational expertise to support their growth.

In its latest financial results, Info Edge reported a total quarterly revenue of INR 675.7 crore, a 9.6% year-on-year increase. While recruitment services through Naukri.com remain a cornerstone of its business, emerging segments like real estate (99acres), education (Shiksha), and matrimonial services (Jeevansathi) are gaining traction.

Among these, 99acres posted 17.6% growth, driven by a recovery in India's real estate sector, while Shiksha recorded 15.8% growth due to increased student engagement. Jeevansathi, despite past challenges, showed signs of stabilization.

Profitability also remained robust, with EBITDA (excluding startup investments) at INR 204.6 crore. However, net profit saw a 14.7% decline to INR 135.2 crore, primarily due to lower financial gains and higher operational expenses.

With its new venture fund, Info Edge continues to strengthen its role as a cornerstone investor in India's startup ecosystem.