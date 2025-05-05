The move reinforces Infosys' commitment to supporting global clients in navigating their digital transformation journeys.

Infosys on Friday announced the completion of its acquisition of Australian cybersecurity firm The Missing Link in an all-cash deal worth AUD 98 million (approximately INR 532 crore). The acquisition was executed through Infosys' wholly-owned subsidiary, Infosys Singapore Pte Ltd, following a regulatory filing last month.

Founded in 1997, The Missing Link is known for its end-to-end cybersecurity and cloud services, offering a wide range of solutions including IT strategy, risk assessment, mitigation, and automation.

"This strategic investment further strengthens Infosys' cybersecurity capabilities while bolstering its presence in the fast-growing Australian market," Infosys said in a statement.

The move reinforces Infosys' commitment to supporting global clients in navigating their digital transformation journeys.

"Together with The Missing Link and Infosys Cobalt, Infosys aims to usher in the new wave of differentiated value to customers, with specialised end-to-end cybersecurity offerings and solutions," the company added.

The acquisition enhances Infosys' portfolio in a region increasingly focused on digital resilience, aligning with its long-term global growth and innovation strategy.