Infosys and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) have announced the launch of Ally, an AI-powered chatbot designed to improve how fans access information about men's professional tennis.

The two organisations also said their innovation partnership has been extended through 2028.

Ally is built on Infosys Topaz, the company's AI-first platform using generative AI technologies. The chatbot provides responses to questions on match statistics, tournament draws, schedules, player records, and historical data. It also supports head-to-head comparisons and detailed player statistics, making it useful for fans, journalists, players, and coaches seeking quick and reliable information.

The chatbot is integrated with the ATP Stats Centre, allowing it to deliver data. According to the companies, Ally includes safeguards such as content filtering, removal of personally identifiable information, and contextual checks to reduce the risk of incorrect or misleading responses. The system is designed to learn continuously, refining its answers as more data becomes available and as the tennis season progresses.

Infosys has worked with ATP as its Digital Innovation Partner since 2015. The collaboration has supported the development of digital platforms such as the ATP app, ATP PlayerZone, and the ATP Stats Centre.

In a separate update, Infosys and ATP highlighted progress on their sustainability initiative, Carbon Tracker. Launched in 2023 and updated to version 2.0 in 2025, the tool helps players measure and reduce travel-related emissions. Over 300 players have used it, tracking 2.3 million kilometres of travel and offsetting carbon.