Infosys and ATP Launch AI Chatbot 'Ally', Extend Partnership Until 2028 The chatbot provides responses to questions on match statistics, tournament draws, schedules, player records, and historical data.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Sumit Virmani (Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys) & Chris Dix (Chief Technology Officer, ATP)

Infosys and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) have announced the launch of Ally, an AI-powered chatbot designed to improve how fans access information about men's professional tennis.

The two organisations also said their innovation partnership has been extended through 2028.

Ally is built on Infosys Topaz, the company's AI-first platform using generative AI technologies. The chatbot provides responses to questions on match statistics, tournament draws, schedules, player records, and historical data. It also supports head-to-head comparisons and detailed player statistics, making it useful for fans, journalists, players, and coaches seeking quick and reliable information.

The chatbot is integrated with the ATP Stats Centre, allowing it to deliver data. According to the companies, Ally includes safeguards such as content filtering, removal of personally identifiable information, and contextual checks to reduce the risk of incorrect or misleading responses. The system is designed to learn continuously, refining its answers as more data becomes available and as the tennis season progresses.

Infosys has worked with ATP as its Digital Innovation Partner since 2015. The collaboration has supported the development of digital platforms such as the ATP app, ATP PlayerZone, and the ATP Stats Centre.

In a separate update, Infosys and ATP highlighted progress on their sustainability initiative, Carbon Tracker. Launched in 2023 and updated to version 2.0 in 2025, the tool helps players measure and reduce travel-related emissions. Over 300 players have used it, tracking 2.3 million kilometres of travel and offsetting carbon.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae