Infosys Foundation has announced the launch of the Infosys Springboard Livelihood Program, an ambitious initiative aimed at helping five lakh job seekers in India find meaningful employment by 2030. The Foundation has committed over INR 200 crore for the first phase of the programme.

The initiative is part of the broader Infosys Springboard platform, which focuses on digital learning and skills development. Through this programme, both graduates and undergraduates will receive training tailored to employment across STEM and non-STEM sectors.

Learners will have access to industry-relevant courses in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. The programme also includes functional training in areas like digital marketing and finance. To enhance workplace readiness, foundational modules will cover soft skills such as communication, time management, and interview preparation.

"The programme reflects Infosys Foundation's commitment to bridge the gap between learning and fostering sustainable livelihoods," said Sumit Virmani, Trustee, Infosys Foundation. "By partnering with experts and investing in industry-relevant curricula, the Infosys Springboard Livelihood Program empowers talented youth in India to secure and sustain rewarding careers."

Infosys Foundation has partnered with 20 implementation organisations to deliver this initiative, including ICT Academy, Unnati, Nirmaan, Magic Bus, Aga Khan Rural Support Programme, Centum, CII Foundation, and NIIT Foundation. These partners will support in curating job opportunities and building structured career pathways for learners.

V Srikanth, Chief Executive Officer of ICT Academy, noted the growing need for skilled talent in diverse sectors. "The demand for a workforce skilled in advanced IT, KPO, BFSI, Retail, e-commerce, and logistics has never been higher. We are proud to collaborate with Infosys Foundation to help build a stronger, future-ready India."

The programme aims to foster inclusive growth by preparing India's youth for a dynamic job market.