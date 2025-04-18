The acquisition will be executed through Infosys' wholly owned subsidiary, Infosys Nova Holdings LLC, and is expected to close in the first quarter of FY26.

Infosys has signed a definitive agreement to acquire MRE Consulting, a Houston-based technology and business consulting firm, in an all-cash deal valued at up to USD 36 million (approximately INR 307.4 crore).

The acquisition will be executed through Infosys' wholly owned subsidiary, Infosys Nova Holdings LLC, and is expected to close in the first quarter of FY26.

Founded in 1994, MRE Consulting has a strong presence in the Energy & Utilities, Services, and Healthcare sectors. The company brings with it over 200 professionals with deep expertise in Energy/Commodity Trading and Risk Management (E/CTRM) platforms.

"By combining MRE Consulting's deep E/CTRM capabilities with Infosys' established leadership in the energy, resources and utilities sector, we are further enhancing our ability to drive value for our clients in this critical area of their business," said Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP & Global Head – Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy, and Sustainability, Infosys.

The deal includes upfront payments and earnouts, but excludes management incentives and retention bonuses. Infosys believes the move will strengthen its digital transformation capabilities in the energy sector, particularly in trading and risk management.

The acquisition underscores Infosys' commitment to expanding its consulting footprint in key global markets and deepening domain expertise in high-growth sectors.