Infra.Market Secures INR 1,050 Cr in Pre-IPO Funding The round saw participation from high-profile investors, including Tiger Global, Evolvence, Foundamental GmbH, Ashish Kacholia, Nikhil Kamath, Abhijit Pai, Sumeet Kanwar, Nuvama, and CapriGlobal.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Technology-enabled building materials platform Infra.Market has secured INR 1,050 crore in its pre-IPO funding round as it prepares for a public listing later this year, according to a filing with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

This funding round has boosted the company's estimated valuation to Rs 24,147 crore.

The round saw participation from high-profile investors, including Tiger Global, Evolvence, Foundamental GmbH, Ashish Kacholia, Nikhil Kamath, Abhijit Pai, Sumeet Kanwar, Nuvama, and CapriGlobal.

Infra.Market is also partnering with eight prominent investment banks — Kotak Mahindra Capital, IIFL Capital, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, ICICI Securities, HSBC Securities, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, and Nuvama Wealth Management — to guide its public listing. The company is expected to file its draft papers with SEBI soon.

Infra.Market offers a diverse range of products, both in-house and third-party, supported by a strong manufacturing infrastructure and a vast distribution network.

The company supplies key infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Metro, bullet train, Apple's Foxconn factory, and Kempegowda Airport. Its recent retail expansion includes over 10,000 touchpoints and more than 30 exclusive flagship stores across India, offering construction materials like concrete, tiles, paint, and modular furniture.

For fiscal 2024, Infra.Market reported revenues of INR 14,530 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of INR 378 crore.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Models

3 Business Models That Will Shape the Future of Entrepreneurship in 2025 and Beyond

This article helps entrepreneurs to understand how they can improve business using AI and other models for growing their business.

By Jason Hennessey
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

He Immigrated to the U.S. and Started a Business. It's 'Not the Sexiest' But Sells Over 6,000 Units Daily — Up to $25,000 Apiece — Anyway.

When 16-year-old Amir Loloi emigrated from Iran, he didn't intend to stay in the U.S. forever. Then those plans changed.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
Innovation

7 Ways AI Made My Work Smarter — and Not Harder

AI helps me optimize operations, accelerate creativity and build more efficient teams.

By Andrey Fadeev
News and Trends

Tata Electronics Acquires 60% Stake in Pegatron Technology India

As part of the agreement, TEPL and PTI will integrate their operations and teams to create a seamless and collaborative ecosystem. The transition will also see PTI undergo a rebranding process to reflect its new ownership and strategic direction.

By Entrepreneur Staff