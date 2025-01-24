The round saw participation from high-profile investors, including Tiger Global, Evolvence, Foundamental GmbH, Ashish Kacholia, Nikhil Kamath, Abhijit Pai, Sumeet Kanwar, Nuvama, and CapriGlobal.

Technology-enabled building materials platform Infra.Market has secured INR 1,050 crore in its pre-IPO funding round as it prepares for a public listing later this year, according to a filing with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

This funding round has boosted the company's estimated valuation to Rs 24,147 crore.

Infra.Market is also partnering with eight prominent investment banks — Kotak Mahindra Capital, IIFL Capital, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, ICICI Securities, HSBC Securities, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, and Nuvama Wealth Management — to guide its public listing. The company is expected to file its draft papers with SEBI soon.

Infra.Market offers a diverse range of products, both in-house and third-party, supported by a strong manufacturing infrastructure and a vast distribution network.

The company supplies key infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Metro, bullet train, Apple's Foxconn factory, and Kempegowda Airport. Its recent retail expansion includes over 10,000 touchpoints and more than 30 exclusive flagship stores across India, offering construction materials like concrete, tiles, paint, and modular furniture.

For fiscal 2024, Infra.Market reported revenues of INR 14,530 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of INR 378 crore.