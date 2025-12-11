The series B round was led by Bertelsmann India Investments, with continued support from existing investor Fireside Ventures.

At home diagnostics startup Inito has raised USD 29 million in a Series B round led by Bertelsmann India Investments, with continued support from existing investor Fireside Ventures.

With this funding, the company's total equity investment has reached USD 45 million. In November 2023, Inito had secured USD 6 million in its Series A round led by Fireside Ventures.

The fresh capital will help the company move beyond fertility testing and build a broader range of hormone and health diagnostics. These new tests will be developed using Inito's AI enabled antibody engineering technology.

Inito launched its first product in 2021, an at home fertility device that measures four hormone markers. The device uses proprietary models to interpret readings, and according to the company, it has processed more than 30 million data points from users globally. After gaining scale in fertility monitoring, Inito is now working on tests for additional biomarkers linked to women's health and general wellness.

Co founders Aayush Rai and Varun AV said the company is focusing on computational protein design to create synthetic antibodies. This approach replaces traditional antibody development that depends on animal material and manual screening.

Inito is developing tests for thyroid, testosterone, vitamins and other analytes. The company has teams in Bengaluru, Dubai and London and holds more than 20 patents related to its testing platform.