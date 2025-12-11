Inito Raises USD 29 Mn to Expand At Home Health Diagnostics The series B round was led by Bertelsmann India Investments, with continued support from existing investor Fireside Ventures.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Aayush Rai and Varun AV, Co-founders of Inito

At home diagnostics startup Inito has raised USD 29 million in a Series B round led by Bertelsmann India Investments, with continued support from existing investor Fireside Ventures.

With this funding, the company's total equity investment has reached USD 45 million. In November 2023, Inito had secured USD 6 million in its Series A round led by Fireside Ventures.

The fresh capital will help the company move beyond fertility testing and build a broader range of hormone and health diagnostics. These new tests will be developed using Inito's AI enabled antibody engineering technology.

Inito launched its first product in 2021, an at home fertility device that measures four hormone markers. The device uses proprietary models to interpret readings, and according to the company, it has processed more than 30 million data points from users globally. After gaining scale in fertility monitoring, Inito is now working on tests for additional biomarkers linked to women's health and general wellness.

Co founders Aayush Rai and Varun AV said the company is focusing on computational protein design to create synthetic antibodies. This approach replaces traditional antibody development that depends on animal material and manual screening.

Inito is developing tests for thyroid, testosterone, vitamins and other analytes. The company has teams in Bengaluru, Dubai and London and holds more than 20 patents related to its testing platform.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae