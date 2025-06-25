Innovodigm, AuraML, Sthyr Energy Secure Early-Stage Funding for Growth

The below Indian startups have announced their latest funding rounds.

IAN Leads INR 5.5 Cr Funding in Med-tech Innovodigm

Kolkata-based med-tech startup Innovodigm has raised INR 5.5 crore in a seed funding round led by the IAN Group, which contributed INR 4.5 crore, with the remainder from PadUp Ventures.

The funds will be deployed toward process optimization, infrastructure scaling, and team expansion in preparation for third-party preclinical validation and upcoming clinical trials.

Founded in 2020 by Jhimli Manna and Ayan Chatterjee, Innovodigm is a deep-tech spin-off from IIT Kharagpur's Microelectronics and MEMS Lab, and is developing India's first Microneedle Array Patch (MAP) — a skin-dissolvable, painless, and waste-free vaccine delivery system.

"Our MAP platform reflects India's ability to lead in affordable, scalable vaccine delivery," said Dr Manna, CEO, adding that the IAN support will help take the technology from lab to field.

Padmaja Ruparel, Co-founder, IAN Group, said, "Innovodigm has the potential to fundamentally alter the vaccine distribution landscape, particularly in areas where cold-chain logistics and access are significant obstacles. The microneedle platform, in our opinion, has the potential to enable last-mile vaccination and lessen the worldwide medical waste load."

The platform has earned top honors at the Nano Electronics Showcase 2025 and G20 Summit. With clinical trials set for next year, Innovodigm plans to adapt its patch for vaccines like measles, hepatitis, flu, and COVID-19, targeting underserved regions globally.

Turbostart Leads USD 1 Mn Round in Robotics Deeptech Startup AuraML

Deeptech startup AuraML has raised USD 1 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Turbostart, with participation from DeVC, GSF Accelerator, Indian Angel Network (IAN), and other investors.

The funds will be used to accelerate product development, expand operations in the US, and support enterprise pilots in warehouse automation, industrial robotics, and next-gen autonomous systems.

Founded by Ayush Sharma, AuraML is building AuraSIM, a generative simulation platform that enables robotics companies to train, test, and deploy systems more efficiently by transforming simple text prompts into sensor-rich, physically accurate 3D environments. It simulates LiDAR, radar, thermal, and optical data, supporting scalable and industry-ready AI training.

"AuraML aims to accelerate innovation in Robotics and Physical AI by giving engineers powerful simulation tools," said Sharma. "We're proud to build foundational GenAI research from India and invite global talent to join us in this mission."

AuraSIM bridges the traditional "sim-to-real" gap, offering cloud-based, scalable, and cost-effective testing for autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and forklifts. AuraML claims its tech can reduce prototyping time from six months to one week, significantly cutting costs and development barriers in robotics.

Speciale Invest Leads USD 1 Mn Round in Sthyr Energy

Sthyr Energy, a Chennai-based deeptech startup, has raised USD 1 million in a seed funding round led by Speciale Invest, with participation from Antares Ventures.

The funds will be used to advance R&D, pilot projects, and scale production of its innovative zinc-air battery systems, the company announced.

"We're excited to partner with Speciale Invest and Antares Ventures to take our technology from lab to grid," said Gunjan Kapadia, Co-founder and CEO. "Our batteries aim to provide energy security in a net-zero world—storing summer's solar energy for winter and delivering over 100 hours of backup power."

Founded in 2024 by Gunjan Kapadia, Akhil Kongara, and Muhammed Hamdan, Sthyr Energy is building mechanically rechargeable 200 kWh Zinc-Air battery systems and 10 kW zinc regeneration units designed for seasonal storage and fossil-free power backups. The technology stems from five years of research at IIT Madras.

Sthyr's patented system uses non-flammable, water-based electrolytes for enhanced safety, and decouples energy and power components for modular, scalable deployments. Target customers include grid operators, renewable energy providers, and remote communities reliant on diesel.

By delivering low-cost, safe, and sustainable energy storage, Sthyr aims to become a key enabler in the global transition to clean energy.