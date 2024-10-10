Get All Access for $5/mo

Insider Cyberattack? Star Health Insurance CISO Allegedly Sells Sensitive Data to Chinese Hacker Personal data of 31 million Indians allegedly sold for USD 150,000

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Global malicious groups are constantly targeting Indian institutions. In a disturbing development, Star Health Insurance has suffered a massive data breach after the firm's Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) allegedly sold sensitive credentials of 31 million Indians including PAN/Aadhaar numbers, phone numbers, emails, and home addresses. The CISO reportedly sold this data for USD 150,000 (approximately INR 1,26,00,000) to a Chinese hacker identified as "xenZen."

This incident sparked a debate on X (formerly Twitter) when Deedy Das, a venture capitalist at Menlo Ventures and a former Google employee, posted about the data leak. Das shared details of the breach, including the name of the security officer allegedly involved. In his post, a conversation between the officer and the hacker is shown, where the officer demands more money for backdoor access on behalf of senior management.

"Star Health management's CISO, Amarjeet (known as 'mc6'), sold all this data to me and then attempted to change the deal terms, stating that senior management of the company needed more money for backdoor access," Hacker said on his website.

The malicious actor is now selling the entire dataset for USD 150,000 or in smaller batches of 100,000 entries for USD 10,000 each.

Following the incident, Star Health Insurance said in the media, "We acknowledge that we were the victim of a targeted malicious cyberattack, resulting in unauthorized and illegal access to certain data. We want to make it absolutely clear that our operations remain unaffected, and all services continue without disruption."

The company further stated that the officer has not been found guilty of any wrongdoing to date. "We want to categorically state that our CISO has been fully cooperating with the investigation, and there has been no finding of wrongdoing by him to date. We request that his privacy be respected, as the threat actor appears to be attempting to create panic. We also want to emphasize that any unauthorized acquisition, possession, or dissemination of customer data is illegal."

In a different incident last month, Star Health Insurance filed a lawsuit against Telegram and a self-proclaimed hacker after a Reuters report revealed that the hacker was using chatbots on the messaging app to leak personal credentials and medical reports of policyholders. This breach exposed over 7.24 terabytes of sensitive information via Telegram bots.

These bots have made sensitive data of multiple individuals publicly accessible, including names, PAN numbers, mobile numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, residential addresses, pre-existing medical conditions, policy numbers, and nominee details. Additionally, personal information such as the height and weight of insured individuals, over five million insurance claims, Aadhaar card and PAN card photos, detailed medical reports, and insurance claim information are now circulating on Telegram and accessible to the public.

Regarding the recent data leak, Das explained that this data in the public domain poses a significant threat, as hackers could use it for financial fraud, identity theft, targeted scams, account hacking, phishing attempts, account takeovers, and extortion in the future.

Following a forensic investigation into the matter, Star Health Insurance's shares dropped by 2.5 per cent.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Ratan Tata Receives 23000% Return From Upstox Investment

Discount stock broker platform Upstox recently said that it has completed a buyback of 5 per cent of former Tata chairman Ratan Tata's holdings in the company.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Rata Tata Turns 86: Some Lesser-Known Facts, Impactful Investments in Startups by Him

Born to Naval Tata and Sooni Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and Tata Trusts Ratan Tata is a skilled pilot and the first Indian to pilot the F-16 Falcon in 2007. Besides this, he is prolific investor in various startups too.

By Priya Kapoor
Business News

Melinda French Gates Announces Open Call for $250 Million Fund. Here's Who Can Apply.

The fund is part of French Gates's $1 billion philanthropic plan.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

World Mental Health Day: The Role VCs Play in Founder's Mental Well-being

Despite mounting mental health challenges, only 18.5 per cent of entrepreneurs are aware of mental health resources specifically tailored for them

By Shivani Tiwari
News and Trends

360 ONE's Healthcare Fund Invests in A4 Hospitals to Fuel Expansion and Growth

A4 Hospitals, founded by Dr Ashok Kumar and Dr Aruna Ashok, provides a comprehensive range of services, including fertility treatments, maternity care, and gynecological services.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Plans

How to Master Your Strategic Planning As You Prepare Your Business for 2025

Here's how to best think about strategic planning, communication rhythms and maintaining alignment for consistent growth as you plan for next year.

By Daniel Marcos