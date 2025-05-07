Insurance Samadhan Raises INR 8.5 Cr to Strengthen Tech, Expand Offerings The fresh capital will be deployed to bolster the startup's technology infrastructure and enhance product offerings, including its flagship "Know Your Policy" feature aimed at addressing common pain points like misselling and claim rejection.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Insurance Samadhan

Noida-based insurance grievance redressal platform Insurance Samadhan has raised INR 8.5 crore in a strategic funding round led by a consortium of strategic family offices. Innovito Ventures acted as the financial advisor for the round.

The fresh capital will be deployed to bolster the startup's technology infrastructure and enhance product offerings, including its flagship "Know Your Policy" feature aimed at addressing common pain points like misselling and claim rejection.

Founded in 2018 by Deepak Bhuvneshwari Uniyal, Shailesh Kumar, Sanjay H Aggarwal, Shilpa Arora, and Ravi Mathur, Insurance Samadhan provides a digital-first, integrated platform to simplify and streamline traditionally paper-heavy insurance processes. The company supports policyholders, insurance advisors, hospitals, and insurers, aiming to improve transparency and efficiency in the insurance sector.

"Our goal is to make insurance more transparent, efficient, and accessible," said co-founder Deepak Uniyal. "By leveraging digital tools, we aim to empower consumers and stakeholders across the value chain."

To date, the platform has raised over USD 4.58 million through multiple rounds backed by Equanimity Investments, 100 Unicorns, Venture Catalysts, and IIFL Finance.

Insurance Samadhan claims to have resolved over 18,000 complaints, helping policyholders recover claims worth INR 160 crore. Its flagship app, Polifyx, has reduced insurance grievance turnaround time by 55%, down from 60 days.

With this strategic funding, Insurance Samadhan aims to further scale its offerings, improve insurance literacy, and contribute to deeper penetration of insurance products across India.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

This Couple Used Their Savings to Start a Small Business. A Smart Strategy Helped Make It a Multimillion-Dollar Success.

Haley and Adam Weidenbaum launched Everhem to address an overlooked issue in the interior design space.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

'Are We All Doomed?' The CEO of Fiverr Says AI Is Definitely Taking Your Job. Here's What to Do About It.

Fiverr CEO Micha Kaufman told his employees that AI was coming for most jobs — including his.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

I Walked Away From a Corporate Career to Start My Own Small Business — Here's Why You Should Do the Same

I've followed my instincts over expectations, embracing risk and reinvention to build a life that's truly mine.

By Kaloyan Gospodinov
News and Trends

Simple Energy Eyes INR 3,000 Cr IPO by FY27 to Accelerate EV Expansion

The proceeds will be used to set up a large-scale manufacturing facility to cater to pan-India demand, further aligning with the Government of India's vision of EVs constituting 30% of new vehicle sales by 2030.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Meet the Indicorns: 202 Startups That Scaled with Profitability

Focusing on the sectoral trends, Fintech (50 startups), E-commerce (16), and Logistics (13) are leading India's profit-first growth. Regionally, Delhi NCR emerged at the top with 51 Indicorns, followed by Bengaluru (42) and Mumbai (35).

By Minakshi Sangwan