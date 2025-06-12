Iom Bioworks aims to personalize health by analyzing and modulating key gut bacteria to support digestion, immunity, metabolism, and overall well-being

Iom Bioworks, a science-driven healthtech startup focused on microbiome-centered wellness, has raised INR 4 crore in Seed Round funding, led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV). According to a press release by the company, the capital will be used to ramp up marketing efforts, secure intellectual property, build infrastructure, and expand both scientific and commercial teams.

Founded in 2022, Iom Bioworks aims to personalize health by analyzing and modulating key gut bacteria to support digestion, immunity, metabolism, and overall well-being. The company's approach integrates artificial intelligence with microbiome science to offer precise and actionable health recommendations. It claims two granted patents and two more nearing completion, with scientific findings published in peer-reviewed journals.

Within its first year, the company crossed 500 customers and established logistics infrastructure and digital access across India for its microbiome services. "Iom Bioworks envisions a world where a healthy mind and body are achievable through informed choices that nurture the microbiome," said Bipin Pradeep Kumar, co-founder and CEO. "By empowering our inner ecosystem through prebiotics and a food and lifestyle centred around the bacteria, we aim to energize daily life while preserving the joy of living."

Kumar credited the role of their investment partner in supporting the company's growth. "Partnering with IPV has been transformative; their supportive and diligent approach has set us firmly on the path toward this vision," he added.

The startup's scientific leadership includes co-founder and chief of science & technology Dr. Samik Ghosh, who leverages computational biology to develop targeted wellness solutions, and Dr. Hiroaki Kitano, co-founder and chief of research & collaboration, an internationally recognized systems biologist and AI researcher.

Vinay Bansal, founder of IPV, pointed to the growing relevance of gut health in addressing chronic conditions. "Lifestyle diseases have been on the rise due to multiple reasons like poor diet, stress, lack of sleep and are intimately linked to poor gut health and microbial composition," he said. "Iom Bioworks is making this cutting-edge science accessible, personalised and importantly, actionable."